“This exciting new initiative, the second largest national scheme under EIB’s pan-European agriculture investment initiative, will help to transform Greek agriculture, enable agribusiness to innovate and encourage young farmers to create jobs,” said Christos Staikouras, Minister of Finance of the Hellenic Republic and Governor of the EIB.

President Hoyer, Pavlos Mylonas, Chief Executive Officer of National Bank of Greece and Christos Megalou, Chief Executive Officer of Piraeus Bank signed the finance contracts for this new initiative in Athens on 14 February 2020 in the presence of Makis Voridis, Minister of Rural Development and Food and Kostas Skrekas, Deputy Minister of Rural Development and Food.

Investing in Greece’s energy grids

The EIB also supports the investment program of the Hellenic Distribution Network Operator (HEDNO), a subsidiary of Public Power Corporation (PPC), the largest electricity generator and supplier in Greece. A loan of €255 million, signed on 14 February 2020, will help to finance the reinforcement and modernisation of the Greek electricity distribution network across the mainland and islands, promoting the security of the energy supply and energy efficiency.