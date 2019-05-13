The next day, President Hoyer and Vice-President Fayolle joined EU Member State Ambassadors to the United States for a breakfast meeting at the EU Delegation in Washington DC. Discussions centred on the Bank’s crucial role in climate action and the EIB’s future initiatives, in particular outside the EU.

At the breakfast, the President also emphasised the necessity of EU Member State commitment to EU policy and the importance of speaking with a single EU voice in the US.

President Hoyer, accompanied by VP Fayolle and colleagues from the DC office, met with the new President of the World Bank, David Malpass, also on Friday. At this first meeting between the two presidents, they explored strategic areas for cooperation and means to increase our developmental impact. President Hoyer outlined the increasing prominence of climate action and sustainability at the centre of the Bank’s operations.

On Friday afternoon, President Hoyer met with Luis Alberto Moreno, President of the Inter-American Development Bank – one of our main strategic partners in the region. Discussions centred on regional developments and further opportunities for partnership.