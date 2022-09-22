In a recent interview in New York with Bloomberg TV at the margins of the UN General Assembly and New York Climate Week, EIB President Werner Hoyer discussed the current energy crisis and efforts to develop renewable energy and infrastructure. Questioned by presenters Alix Steel and Guy Johnson on the EIB’s energy lending policy, President Hoyer said, “We need to stay the course on decarbonisation." Decarbonisation, he said, requires a much stronger focus on innovation, development and climate. "Decarbonisation is not a luxury, it’s an imperative if we want to keep our planet alive."