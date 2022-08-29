An EIB delegation led by President Werner Hoyer, with the participation of Vice-Presidents Ambroise Fayolle and Thomas Östros, visited Washington DC on 25 and 26 August for high-level meetings with the US Administration, multilateral development institutions and leading think tanks on climate action and the forthcoming COP27 (6-18 November in Egypt), energy transition, Ukraine’s reconstruction and the global economic outlook as a result of the war in Ukraine.

The first day of the visit featured bilateral meetings with officials at the US Treasury and the State Department. President Hoyer and the delegation also met with Kristalina Geogieva, managing director of the IMF, as well as with representatives from the World Bank and other development institutions. On the second day, during a debate on Ukraine at the CSIS (Centre for Strategic and International Studies), the President and the EIB delegation explained the EIB’s role in supporting Ukraine in partnership with other EU institutions, International Financial Institutions and the private sector. President Hoyer and the EIB delegation ended the two-day visit with a fruitful exchange with Makhtar Diop, Managing Director & Senior Vice President of International Finance Corporation (IFC), on how to scale up financing in climate adaptation and green hydrogen, among other topics.

The meetings in Washington DC provided fruitful exchanges of views on important development topics ahead the UN General Assembly (UNGA) annual meeting and the Climate Week NYC (19-25 September), which President Hoyer and an EIB delegation will attend as every year. As Chair of the Heads of MDBs this year, the EIB is deeply engaged in strengthening international cooperation among multilateral development institutions, making them a driving force in climate action, energy transformation, food security and support for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Find out more about President Hoyer’s visit to Washington DC on his Twitter account: @wernerhoyer