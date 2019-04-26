© DBJ

EIB President Hoyer was in Tokyo, Japan on 26 April to chair the Steering Committee of the D20 Long-Term Investors Club (D20-LTIC), where he was re-elected for a further three years as its president. Following the Steering Committee, he opened the seventh annual conference of the D20 - the G20 Financial Institutions with a Development Mandate.

Celebrating its 10-year anniversary, the D20-LTIC brings together major worldwide institutions committed to long-term investment, encouraging cooperation and fostering the right conditions for sustainable growth. It now includes 18 major financial institutions and institutional investors from all over the world, mainly from G20 countries.

While opening the conference, President Hoyer stressed the urgency to unlock sustainable finance for sustainable infrastructure, notably by mobilising more private capital. He also called for better integration of climate resilience needs into the current and future infrastructure projects.

“Alongside innovation and skills, it is the scale and quality of infrastructure investments made today that will determine – to a large extent – the growth rates decades from now. And it is the infrastructure investments launched today that will also determine our transition to a low-carbon and climate-resistant economy, in line with the commitments made three years ago in Paris”, Werner Hoyer said.

The Heads of the D20 Institutions debated the main challenges facing the world economy and the development finance community, and reaffirmed in a joint statement their commitment to promote quality infrastructure to maximise associated social benefits. Long-term investment in social infrastructure, such as education, health, and affordable housing is indeed essential for the economic growth and the well-being of people.

The D20-LTIC also proposed to elaborate a universally shared set of parameters governing quality infrastructure and to adopt a common approach to the lifecycle analysis of infrastructure assets, in order to help G20 countries improve their processes to plan, design and build their infrastructure systems.

The EU bank is fully committed to the D20-LTIC, which offers a bridge between public and private sector stakeholders to investing in G-20 priorities. Dr Hoyer has been President of the D20-LTIC for the past three years. EIB Secretary General, Marjut Santoni is the current Secretary General of the Club and EIB provides the secretariat.

Full speech from EIB President Werner Hoyer

Statement of the Heads of the Institutions of the D20