The EIB supports circular economy projects with a wide range of financing and advisory services. Between 2014 and 2018, the EIB has provided EUR 2.3 billion to finance circular projects in different sectors.

In this interview with Prognos ahead of the World Circular Economy Forum, EIB President Werner Hoyer explains why the future must be circular. He discusses the challenges and opportunities of investing in the circular economy, the special role for cities, the link to climate action and how the EIB is supporting the transition to a circular economy.

