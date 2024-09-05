Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Inauguration of the Herzegovina Bridge, supported by EIB Global

5 September 2024
EIB

The inauguration of the new Herzegovina Bridge which extends nearly 1km across the Neretva River, along with the Počitelj-Zvirovići subsection of the highway, represents a significant infrastructural achievement in Bosnia and Herzegovina. As a vital component of Corridor Vc, this major transportation route aims to increase connectivity while improving travel times, traffic safety and economic relations. In line with the European Union’s Global Gateway strategy, the project has been financed with a €5 million EU grant under the Western Balkans Investment Fund, as well as a €105 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB Global), allocated to the entire Počitelj-Bijača section.

“Together with all partners contributing to this project, we are delighted to see the completion of this pivotal section along Corridor Vc, which creates a direct highway link between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia, and further to the rest of the European Union. As one of the largest in the region, this impressive new bridge and related road infrastructure will generate new economic opportunities for people in both countries by accelerating trade, commuting and travel. The EIB continues to be a reliable partner for the Western Balkans with over €15 billion of investments allocated to date, laying the foundation for improved connectivity and prosperity in the region,” remarked EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot.

The Počitelj-Zvirovići sub-section includes the 11.7 km-long motorway, the interchange with tollbooths and access roads, an interregional junction, three viaducts and a tunnel. Its major feature is the Herzegovina Bridge which rises more than 100 metres and supports four highway lanes within a single, unified structure, making it unique and one of the largest bridges in the region.

Head of Cooperation at the EU Office to Bosnia and Herzegovina Stefano Ellero underlined that the completion of the bridge is a symbol of progress, cooperation and the long-lasting partnership between Bosnia and Herzegovina and the European Union.

“It gives me great joy to see the official opening of the Herzegovina Bridge today. More than just a piece of infrastructure, this bridge symbolises the power of connection, linking the two sides of the Neretva River, uniting communities and countries. It exemplifies what we can achieve when we work together with a common goal for a better future. This bridge will enable faster and safer travel for people and goods, boosting business, tourism and regional development,” said Mr Ellero.

Prime Minister of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina Nermin Nikšić said: "We are firmly committed to taking decisive steps towards approaching and joining the European Union, and this is one of the key projects on that path. With the corridor’s construction passing through Bosnia and Herzegovina, we are integrating into European communication, economic, and broader societal flows. The 11 km section that we are opening today holds special symbolic and practical significance.”

Chairwoman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina Borjana Krišto stated: “This bridge, with all its beauty, also has a unique purpose. It represents a key point on the route that connects not only the south and north of Bosnia and Herzegovina, but also provides a corridor to the European Union through the territory of the Republic of Croatia, enabling transport connectivity that will ensure multiple developments in the economy and industry.”

As the host of the inauguration ceremony, Director of JP Autoceste FBIH Denis Lasić stated that the construction of the motorway was not only a demanding construction endeavour, but also a significant economic boost for the country.

Corridor Vc is a major Pan-European transport route that extends from Budapest, Hungary, through Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina to the Adriatic port of Ploče in Croatia. The corridor plays a vital role in facilitating trade and transportation across Southeast Europe, connecting key markets and promoting regional integration.

 

