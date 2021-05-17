Today, on the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOT), we the EIB and the EIF (the EIB Group), remind ourselves that everyone should be able to enjoy the rights enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union. Yet, because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, millions of people around the world are vulnerable to discrimination and even criminalisation. Gender identity and sexual orientation are essential to our human identity; LGBTIQ rights are human rights. This is true in the workplace and in society in general.

Operating in many different contexts in the EU and around the world, the EIB Group is aware of the challenges faced by LGBTIQ people in a number of countries globally. We are committed to ensuring that the rights of LGBTIQ people are respected in our operations as well as internally.

In our operations, we address the risks of reprisals faced by LGBTIQ activists, by implementing a no tolerance approach for reprisals, intimidations, threats, harassment, violence or any other abuse.

Our project teams look at both explicit and non-explicit forms of discrimination or exclusion. Due diligence looks specifically at those project characteristics that risk limiting LGBTIQ access to project benefits on an equal footing in society, all the while acknowledging the difficulties of undertaking a meaningful due diligence and monitoring in countries where LGBTIQ is criminalised.

Internally, these same principles are stringently applied. Our staff is free to be who they are in our workplace, contributing to the work of the EIB and the EIF without fear of any form of discrimination or reprisal. Creating an inclusive workplace in which every individual can thrive and bring their best and truest selves to work is at the very core of our organisational DNA.

Werner Hoyer, EIB President

Alain Godard, EIF CEO