The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing €264 million to support the construction of a 31 km section of the A49 motorway. The new section – Schwalmstadt-Ohmtal Dreieck, located in the German State of Hesse – bridges a current gap in the motorway network. The 30-year long-term loan from the EU bank for the A49 is backed by a guarantee from the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI). Under the Investment Plan for Europe, the EIB Group and the European Commission are working together as strategic partners to boost the competitiveness of the European economy.

The A49 contract was awarded to the European construction technology group STRABAG SE through its subsidiary STRABAG Infrastrukturprojekt GmbH. STRABAG Infrastrukturprojekt GmbH and Meridiam Investments SAS each hold 50% of the SPV A 49 Autobahngesellschaft mbH & Co. KG. In addition to the expansion, the project also includes the planning, co-financing, operation and maintenance of a nearly 62 km section of the A49 between the Fritzlar junction and the Ohmtal interchange (BAB 5/BAB 49). The PPP contract has a duration of 30 years as from 1 September 2020. The estimated total project cost is around €1.3 billion. The A49 PPP project is part of a comprehensive German Federal Government infrastructure programme to partially develop, modernise and upgrade 20 key sections of the country's national road network.