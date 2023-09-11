©Piero Cruciatti/Anadolu Agency/ Getty Images

President Hoyer expressed his most sincere condolences and full solidarity with the people of Morocco following the devastating earthquake that struck the country in a letter to His Majesty the King of Morocco Mohammed VI.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of human life and the destruction caused by this natural disaster," he wrote. "The EIB stands by Morocco at this difficult time.”

The President offered assistance to the Moroccan authorities in their efforts to rebuild. He stressed that the EIB stands ready to lend its support in any way it can. “We are ready to discuss with the Moroccan authorities, in coordination with the European Union Delegation to the Kingdom of Morocco, a financial assistance package to ease the country's pain at this devastating time and to support reconstruction”.

The earthquake, which had a magnitude of 6.8, struck the region south of Marrakech. It has caused widespread damage and has killed thousands of people. The Moroccan authorities are still assessing the full extent of the damage.