EIB President Werner Hoyer said: “This evening’s decision shows true European solidarity. Europe stands united and ready to act. The package approved by the Eurogroup will make a real difference. The EIB Group (EIB and EIF) appreciates the endorsement by European Ministers of Finance to establish the European Guarantee Fund of €25 billion, that will support up to €200 billion of finance for companies, with a special focus on SMEs. We stand ready to work with all European and national partners to activate this fund quickly and deliver its benefits where they are needed most.“