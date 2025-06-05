EIB Group takes part in International Social Housing Festival in Dublin

EIB

This week, a delegation from the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group attended the International Social Housing Festival in Dublin to highlight our support for the housing sector.

The EIB Group’s director for housing, Tanguy Desrousseaux, took part in a fireside chat alongside two housing providers in Ireland, the Housing Finance Association (HFA) and the Approved Housing Bodies (AHB).

The fireside chat focused on the partnership between the HFA and EIB, which has been instrumental in scaling up housing delivery in Ireland, and delved into opportunities for new agreements between the two institutions. Over the past eight years, the EIB has lent €750 million to the HFA, enabling the construction of over 5 000 affordable homes and the energy-efficient renovation of 550 homes.

The EIB Group’s managerial advisor for housing, Gerry Muscat, spoke at panels on “Ensuring Sustainability and Affordability – Challenges and Opportunities for the European Affordable Housing Plan.” and “Financing Affordable Housing in the EU – Opportunities and Challenges in the new European Context.” Meanwhile, Andrea Colantonio, a senior economist, represented the EIB Group in a jury at the European Responsible Housing Awards ceremony and participated in a panel event titled “Guiding Europe Home - The compass for a New Housing Paradigm.”

The conference follows a number of EIB Group housing events confirming its commitment to supporting the housing sector across Europe.

In July 2024, the EIB Group’s newly established Housing Task Force organised a kick-off event in Luxembourg featuring around 300 public and private stakeholders to discuss scaling up financial support for affordable and sustainable housing throughout the EU. The event was followed by technical meetings in Brussels and Milan in the autumn with stakeholders to help shape a pan-European investment platform alongside the Commission.