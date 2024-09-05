EIB advocates for more investment and green financing at Poland’s leading economic conference

EIB

European Investment Bank delegation led by Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska participated in the Economic Forum, Poland’s leading economic conference that took place in the south-western town of Karpacz on Sept.3-5.

For the second year running, the EIB contributed to a respected economic report authored by Poland’s top business school, the Warsaw School of Economics (SGH), that was unveiled during the conference. This year’s EIB analysis - “Investment and innovation among Central, Eastern and South-Eastern European firms: Recent trends and the path ahead” - focused on improving competitive position of Central-Eastern EU economies. The article is based on the bank’s annual Investment Survey (EIBIS) that is being increasingly recognised by business and policy-making communities as highlighted by the successful placement in a scientific publication.

“Central-Eastern European economies need major investments in innovation, including digital agenda and automations. As the bank of the European Union, the EIB supports this transition by offering preferential financing, especially for new technologies, and by helping to crowd in private capital to finance highly innovative and high-risk projects,” said Czerwińska.

Finance Directorate head, Director General Cyril Rousseau, engaged in an in-depth conversation during a panel discussion in Karpacz about green finances, highlighting the EIB’s pioneering role in mobilising financing for green transition.

“The EIB has just surpassed the first 100 billion euro in green bonds emissions. What we started as a pioneering product back in 2007 has grown from a niche idea to a global market worth 4 trillion euros nowadays,” said Rousseau.