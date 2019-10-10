The EBSD would build on the EIB’s development competence acquired over the past 50 years in more than 140 countries, and would benefit from the EU Bank’s increasing arsenal of financing instruments and technical expertise to support private sector development in fragile economies.

Finally, he stressed the need to involve even more the European Commission, EEAS, Member States and their bilateral institutions and development agencies in the governance of operations outside the EU.

‘In doing so, we need to bring EU development policy even closer to the EU bank. The EBSD proposal entails just that!’, he concluded.