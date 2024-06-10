6th Annual EC-EIB-ESM Capital Markets Seminar: “Europe United: fresh perspectives for future challenges”

EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB), alongside the European Commission (EC) and the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), hosted the sixth Capital Markets Seminar on 5 and 6 June 2024, in a hybrid format.

With over 400 attendees this year, including a record number of in-person participants, the seminar has become a key event for gaining insights into EU perspectives on capital markets. Participants included investors, intermediaries, issuers and policymakers.

The focus of the seminar was EU Capital market innovation with an emphasis on Capital Markets Union (CMU), sustainable finance, as well as digital assets and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in EU Capital Markets.

The event opened with an update by Pierre Gramegna, Managing Director of the ESM, who emphasised the continued commitment of the ESM to support its member countries, especially at a time when Europe is confronted with multiple challenges that require substantial financial resources. Johannes Hahn, European Commissioner for Budget and Administration then highlighted the evolution of the European Commission as an issuer and the increasing role of EU Bonds in strengthening European Capital Markets.

Key highlights of the first day included also a high-level panel titled “Europe United: a toolkit for the future”.

The sustainable finance discussion was introduced by EIB’s Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, who underlined the EU and the EIB’s innovation on regulation and its application, followed by a keynote speech on financing inclusive growth by Julie Becker, CEO of Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The panel discussion highlighted the market progress and potential solutions to the common challenges of applying regulations and guidance, aiming to deliver improved transparency and comparability and to close the sustainable investment gap.

This was then followed by an Investor Panel on “Bonds are back: supply, demand and market dynamics”.

The first day concluded with an inspiring keynote speech from Verena Ross, Chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), on “Fresh perspectives for EU capital markets”.

The second day of the conference opened with an introduction by Gilles Roth, Minister of Finance of Luxembourg.

EIB President Nadia Calviño then provided a strategic overview on the Bank's eight core priorities, with a specific focus on EIB’s main initiatives regarding Capital Markets Union. In itself, the EIB is a Capital Markets Union project, mobilising international capital markets under a European signature to deliver projects in the EU and beyond, acting as a bridge between capital markets and the real economy.

A fireside chat with Xavier Musca, CEO of Credit Agricole CIB, covered the need for Europe to remain competitive, how to complete Capital Markets Union, and what to expect from the European elections.

The day proceeded with a panel discussion on “Digital assets and Artificial Intelligence in EU Capital Markets”, followed by issuer presentations from the three co-hosting institutions: the EC, the EIB and the ESM.

The conference concluded with a fireside chat “Out of the Box- Sustainability in Sports” which brought on stage Michael Diederich, Board member of FC Bayern München.

