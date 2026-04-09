EIB Group at IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings: Strengthening partnerships for global stability and sustainable growth

EIB

EIB Group President Nadia Calviño will lead an EIB Group delegation to join fellow Multilateral Development Banks and global partners in Washington DC

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is backing new agreements for strengthened cooperation with fellow Multilateral Development Banks contributing to financial stability

Announcements to also include new investments alongside partners for global water and health projects

An EIB Group delegation led by President Calviño and Vice President Ambroise Fayolle will participate in the 2026 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group taking place next week in Washington DC. They will be meeting key partners in international development and finance to take forward solutions that contribute to financial stability and longer-term growth and sustainability.

Discussions and announcements will also focus on building solid partnerships and deepening cooperation within the Multilateral Development Bank family at a time of global uncertainty.

Speaking ahead of the Spring Meetings, EIB Group President Nadia Calviño said:

“At this moment of geopolitical tension and uncertainty, strong partnerships are more important than ever. These meetings are an opportunity to strengthen the way we work together as Multilateral Development Banks in contributing to a global safety net. Combining our strengths, working as a system and at scale, we can help deliver financial stability and resilience. As the financial arm of the European Union, our partners can count on the EIB Group in this collective effort.”

On the margins of the Spring Meetings, the EIB is expected to announce:

participation in “Water Forward”, a new global initiative designed to strengthen water security

new European Union support for Africa’s health resilience and vaccine manufacturing capacity

enhanced cooperation with fellow Multilateral Development Banks.

On 15 April, the EIB President will participate in the 9th Ukraine Ministerial Roundtable. As the main investment partner to the Ukrainian government, the EIB deployed record financing in Ukraine last year with a particular focus on energy security and resilience.

President Calviño will also take part in a number of policy events and discussions which include:

Investing in a shared future: A conversation with EIB President Nadia Calviño

Organised by Brookings

On Monday 13 April, 15:30-16:30 GMT-4

Financing Europe’s priorities in a time of uncertainty with the EIB’s Nadia Calviño

Organised by the Atlantic Council

On Tuesday 14 April, 16:15-16:45 GMT-4

The Power Brokers of Development Finance

At Devex Impact House: The Capital Summit

On Thursday 16 April, 10:10-10:20 GMT-4

For more information about the EIB Group at the WBG/IMF Spring meetings, visit:

The EIB at the 2026 WB Group-IMF Spring Meetings

For interview requests and media queries, please reach out to the press contacts below.

Background information

EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States. Active in more than 160 countries it is one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. Outside the European Union, the EIB Group is devoted to increasing the impact of international win-win partnerships and is a key partner of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion in new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects under eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives.

Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructure, the EIB Group crowds in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations. The European Investment Fund (EIF) is the subsidiary of the EIB Group specialised in providing guarantees and equity to improve access to finance for small and medium-sized businesses and startups across Europe.

Photos of the EIB Group's representatives and headquarters, logo files and video B-roll for media use are available here.