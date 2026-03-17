Czech and Slovak Mid-Caps to get €400 million financing boost under EIB accord with UniCredit subsidiary

EIB

EIB teams up with Unicredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia to unlock up to €400 million in new loans for Mid ‑ Cap companies.

EIB guarantee of €200 million to enable local lender to unlock double the amount in favourable loans for Czech and Slovak manufacturers and exporters.

Operation includes option of loans denominated in Czech korunas and euros

Mid-Cap companies in Czechia and Slovakia will be eligible for as much as €400 million in favourable loans as a result of a guarantee from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to a local subsidiary of UniCredit SpA. The EIB is providing a €200 million guarantee to Unicredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia to enable the lender to offer up to twice the amount in new loans for Czech and Slovak manufacturing and export-oriented businesses.

The guarantee will allow Unicredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia to offer loans with longer maturities and larger loan sizes, as well as better serve rapidly growing companies with higher borrowing needs. The deal will also expand the availability of financing tools and feature an option for loans to be denominated in Czech korunas – a first under such an EIB operation in Czechia and Slovakia.

“Mid‑Caps are the backbone of the Czech and Slovak economies, particularly in export‑driven manufacturing, yet many of them are facing higher input costs, inflation and volatile global markets,” said EIB Vice-President Marek Mora. “With this guarantee, we are helping businesses in both countries invest, innovate and strengthen their resilience at a pivotal time.”

The operation supports the competitiveness of two national economies that are deeply integrated into European Union supply chains. It also increases the lending capacity of Unicredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia by relieving capital constraints, enabling it to support more companies and larger projects.

“Thanks to our cooperation with the European Investment Bank, we can support companies even more effectively – helping them strengthen their stability, invest and grow over the long term. We want to be the partner that helps businesses succeed in a changing environment and unlock their full potential,” said Jakub Dusílek, Chairman of the Board and CEO of UniCredit Bank.

The guarantee falls under a €4 billion EIB programme to address persistent financing gaps for Mid‑Caps across the EU. The initiative, which dates to March 2023 and is called the Growth4MidCaps Lending Envelope, supports risk‑sharing operations with financial intermediaries to unlock new lending capacity, particularly in periods of economic uncertainty.

The introduction of new financial instruments such as mini‑bonds broadens capital‑market access for Mid‑Caps in the region, fostering deeper and more diversified funding channels. Ultimately, the guarantee provides a strong signalling effect to private investors, crowding in further investment and reinforcing confidence at a crucial time for businesses navigating complex global challenges.

Background information

About the European Investment Bank

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €100 billion in new financing in 2025. These commitments are expected to mobilise around €350 billion in investments and create 1.5 million jobs by 2029. In Czechia, the EIB Group signed operations worth a total of €1.93 billion last year. For more information, please visit the EIB website.