Economic Chamber of North Macedonia produces first decarbonisation guide for country’s small businesses with EIB Global support

Economic Chamber of North Macedonia unveils country’s first g uide to help companies cut emissions of greenhouse gases.

Developed with EU support, online tool to facilitate green transition and the competitiveness of the domestic economy.

Guide features carbon-footprint calculator, regulatory information and case studies.

The Economic Chamber of North Macedonia has produced the first decarbonisation guide for the country’s small businesses with support from the European Union. The digital tool provides step-by-step guidance on the most effective ways for a range of local companies to reduce their carbon footprint as part of the worldwide fight against climate change.

The Chamber developed the guide in cooperation with the European Investment Bank Advisory team and the EU delegation in Skopje. The business association is the oldest and largest chamber of commerce in North Macedonia. The tool was unveiled today in Skopje at a conference attended by more than 100 entrepreneurs from all sectors of the North Macedonian economy.

“The Decarbonisation Guide marks a milestone in our country’s green transition, equipping businesses with the tools they need to act now,” said North Macedonian Minister of Energy, Mining and Mineral Resources Sanja Božinovska.

The guide is designed to help companies reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to international climate rules such as the European Union’s tax on carbon-intensive imports – the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) – while remaining competitive. It will help North Macedonia as a whole move towards a low-carbon economy. On the Economic Chamber’s website, the guide takes the form of an interactive platform and was created with EIB Global financing.

“This guide comes at a crucial time as North Macedonia advances its green transition and prepares for upcoming carbon regulations. We are proud to support businesses in modernising their operations and help drive sustainable transformation across the country,” said EIB Representative to North Macedonia Björn Gabriel.

A key feature of the platform is a carbon-footprint calculator that covers nearly 60 energy sources and refrigerants. Information is also available about EU and domestic climate regulations, as well as opportunities for funding such as subsidies. The platform also presents practical case studies and success stories from leading companies to highlight clean energy benefits.

The European Union has been a long-standing partner of North Macedonia, helping its businesses prepare for accession and compete effectively in the European single market.

“Decarbonisation, energy efficiency, and renewable energy are all powerful tools to build a more innovative, resilient, and competitive economy.,” said EU Ambassador to North Macedonia Michalis Rochas. “North Macedonia has shown strong commitment through its National Energy and Climate Plan as a vision where business growth and climate responsibility go hand in hand. Now it is time to turn this vision into action, across all sectors of the economy and especially within industry and among small and medium-sized enterprises (SME), the backbone of this country’s economy. If each SME takes even a few meaningful steps towards greener business practices, the combined impact across more than 68,000 enterprises will be truly transformative,” he concluded.

The guide is accessible here: https://decarbonisation.mchamber.mk/

Background information

About the EIB and EIB Global

The EIB is the long-term financing institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. The EIB supports projects in four priority areas: infrastructure, innovation, climate and environment, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance, and is a key partner of Global Gateway. We aim to support €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027 – around one-third of the overall target of this EU initiative. Within Team Europe, EIB Global fosters strong, focused partnerships alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to local people, companies and institutions through our offices around the world.

The Economic Chamber of North Macedonia

The Economic Chamber of North Macedonia is a business and professional association which, in accordance with the Law on the Economic Chamber of Macedonia, harmonises, represents, and protects the interests of its members – legal entities based in the Republic of North Macedonia that conduct business activities and are registered in the trade register.

Learn more: http://www.mchamber.mk

About EIB Global in North Macedonia

EIB Global has been active in North Macedonia since its establishment in 1991, providing finance to support key infrastructure projects, local authorities and small businesses. The EIB has provided €1.6 billion of financing to small businesses and transport, energy and utility infrastructure projects. It makes its technical and financial expertise available to its local partners through tailored advice and technical assistance. For more information regarding the EIB’s projects in North Macedonia, visit North Macedonia and the EIB.

EIB Global is one of the leading international financiers in the Western Balkans. For detailed information on our activities in this region, visit www.eib.org/en/publications/the-eib-in-the-western-balkans.

About the Economic Resilience Initiative

The Decarbonisation Guide has been developed via the European Resilience Initiative (ERI) Technical Assistance Envelope. The ERΙ is a specific initiative, called upon by the European Council, aimed at rapidly mobilising additional financing in support of sustainable growth, vital infrastructure and social cohesion in Southern Neighbourhood and Western Balkan countries.