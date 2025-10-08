EIB Group appoints new representatives in Berlin

EIB

Christine Garburg becomes new EIB Group Head of Office in Germany,

Markus Schillo takes over as European Investment Fund’s envoy

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group has appointed Christine Garburg as the new EIB Group Head of Office in Germany and Markus Schillo as the new European Investment Fund (EIF) Senior Regional Representative in Berlin.

Together, they will help to enhance the EIB Group’s outreach and engagement in Germany, reinforcing close cooperation with policymakers, financial institutions, and business partners.

EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer, who oversees operations in Germany, commented:

“Germany is at the heart of the EIB Group’s activities, and our Berlin office plays a key role in ensuring a strong dialogue with investment and policy partners. With Christine Garburg and Markus Schillo, we have two highly experienced and dedicated colleagues stepping into leadership roles. Their expertise and networks will strengthen our engagement with German stakeholders and our commitment to support innovation, competitiveness and climate action. I warmly congratulate them on their appointments.”

Christine Garburg will serve as the main representative of the European Investment Bank Group in Berlin, working to advance engagement with federal policymakers, businesses and civil society. Markus Schillo, as the EIF representative, will focus on strengthening partnerships with Germany’s vibrant start-up ecosystem, venture capital investors and innovation-oriented financial institutions.

Christine Garburg brings nearly 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. She began her career at Deutsche Bank in Germany before moving to London, where she worked in Corporate and Investment Banking at Deutsche Bank Bankers Trust and Merrill Lynch, and later as a Rating Specialist at Moody’s Investors Service. Over the past 16 years at the EIB, Christine has managed lending to corporate clients in the EU, as well as working in risk management and advisory services. She was also seconded to the European Stability Mechanism, where she contributed to developing the capital structure during the Eurozone crisis.

Markus Schillo has more than 25 years of experience from across the Venture Capital and Private Equity industry, including 13 years in direct and indirect investment activity. He joined the EIF in 2006, where he started in the German investment team. For the last 7 years, he served as a member of the EIF`s senior management, initially as Chief Operating Officer and most recently as Chief Financial and Strategy Officer. Markus holds a PhD degree in molecular cell and neurobiology.

The new appointments underscore the EIB Group’s determination to expand its support for Germany’s transformation, from digitalisation and green energy transition to strengthening small and medium-sized companies and innovation.

For more than 25 years, the EIB Group’s presence in Berlin has fostered dialogue with German stakeholders and enhanced the Group’s role in supporting innovation, growth, and climate action. Most recently, the EIB Group invested a record €9.6 billion in Germany in 2024, backing transformative projects in sustainable infrastructure, climate technologies, and SME financing.

Background information

EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, high-impact investments outside the European Union, and the capital markets union.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Fostering market integration and mobilising investment, the Group supported a record of over €100 billion in new investment for Europe’s energy security in 2024 and mobilised €110 billion in growth capital for startups, scale-ups and European pioneers. Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average.

