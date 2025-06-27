Reinforcing global partnerships for development finance: EIB Group in Seville

The European Investment Bank Group (EIB) President Nadia Calviño, Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle and Andrew McDowell Director General of EIB Global, the group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance, will be leading the EIB’s delegation to the 4th United Nations International Conference on Financing for Development in Seville, Spain from Sunday, June 29th until Thursday, July 3rd.

The EIB will announce new partnerships to boost g support for women’s health, entrepreneurship, and sustainable economic development across key global regions and sectors..contributing to the EU’s Global Gateway strategy for women’s empowerment and gender equality.

The EIB will also join an initiative lead by the Government of Spain, the Debt Pause Clause Alliance, to promote debt pause clauses in vulnerable countries. In the past year, the EIB has introduced this possibility for more than 70 countries. The press conference on this will be livestreamed here on Tuesday July 1st at 3PM (CET).

The EIB will join the initiative led by the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, which will focus on scaling up finance for climate-resilient social protection and smallholder agriculture, formalise a partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP) to bridge investment gaps and increase the impact of multilateral project financing, and renew its memorandum of understanding with the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to jointly transform food systems. The press conference on the initiative against poverty and hunger will be livestreamed here on Tuesday July 1st at 10:30AM (CET).

Together with other multilateral development banks the EIB will launch a new report on water financing. As a top multilateral financier in the sector, the EIB will further strengthen its support for access to safe water for everyone, everywhere through its upcoming Water Resilience Programme, which foresees an investment of 15 billion euros from now to 2027. This is also in line with the commitment adopted by MDBs in December last year to significantly increase support for the water sector over the five years from 2025 to 2030, particularly in vulnerable regions. It serves as a great example of MDBs working together as a system.

The EIB will also be convening, together with the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), multilateral development banks and private sector leaders to boost concrete action for scaling up private investment in emerging markets and developing economies.

The EIB will also be unveiling several new financing deals, that are part of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, and Memorandums of Understanding with partners across the world, including UN agencies and fellow multilateral development institutions. The EIB will also publish its 2024 Global Impact Report during the Summit.

“This is a very timely opportunity to reinforce Europe’s global partnerships for prosperity, win-win outcomes and peace, and to ensure that the most vulnerable are not left behind,” said President Calviño.

