€50 million in EIB support for Ukraine’s rail border crossings and infrastructure to boost EU connectivity and trade

Upgrades on Ukraine’s borders with neighbouring EU countries will help streamline the movement of goods and passengers, and reinforce Ukraine’s role as a transport hub.

The project will include repairs to tracks, the relocation of wagon inspections, the reconstruction of an intermodal terminal and new gantry cranes.

It is co-financed by the EU Connecting Europe Facility and supported by the EIB’s advisory services.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the government of Ukraine have agreed to direct €50 million of EIB financing to Ukraine’s national railway company, Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia), to upgrade key rail border crossing points with Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania, contributing to the EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes initiative to facilitate cross-border connectivity and trade. The agreement was signed by the EIB and the Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine. Backed by an EU guarantee under the Ukraine Facility, the investment will improve freight operations and strengthen Ukraine’s trade and transport links with the European Union. The upgrade is being co-funded through a grant from the European Union under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF). The initiative is also benefiting from advisory support provided under JASPERS, a joint initiative of the European Commission and the EIB.

The funding will support the modernisation of border infrastructure and nearby railway sections on the Ukrainian side, helping to increase the volume and speed of goods moving across borders. It includes repairs to worn-out tracks, the relocation of wagon inspections, the reconstruction of an intermodal terminal and the installation of equipment like cranes. Beyond freight operations, the modernisation works will also bring direct benefits to passenger transport, as the upgraded railway tracks will serve both freight and passenger trains, contributing to safer, faster and more efficient cross-border travel.

This financing is part of the EIB’s broader €150 million support for modernising Ukraine’s railways. In 2022, the first €100 million was provided as part of the EIB’s Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response to finance emergency repairs and restore essential rail services. It was complemented by a €6.7 million EU grant to address urgent wartime needs.

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, who oversees the Bank’s operations in Ukraine, said: “The EIB has been a long-standing partner of Ukrzaliznytsia – from well before the very first days of the war. With this new support, we are continuing to strengthen Ukraine’s railway infrastructure at a critical time. Upgrading border crossing points and key rail links will help remove bottlenecks, accelerate the flow of goods and support Ukraine’s deeper integration with the European Union.”

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said: “Today’s agreement between the European Investment Bank and Ukraine is another step towards Ukraine’s gradual integration into the EU. This €50 million investment in the modernisation of key rail border crossing points will strengthen Ukraine’s infrastructure and its connections to the European Union. This is not just an economic measure - it is a political commitment to bring Ukraine even closer to the EU by improving trade, people mobility and transport links. Our message to Ukrainian people is clear: Europe stands with you, today and in the future.”

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba said: “Railway infrastructure has become one of Ukraine’s key lifelines – keeping goods moving, delivering essential services and ensuring strategic links with the European Union. We welcome this €50 million in EIB support, now directed towards upgrading our rail border crossing points. This is a vital step in rebuilding and expanding our border infrastructure. It will unlock new potential for freight flows and bring us even closer to full integration with the European Union.”

Background information

The EIB in Ukraine

The EIB Group has supported Ukraine’s resilience, economy and recovery efforts since the first days of Russia’s full-scale invasion, with €2.2 billion already disbursed since 2022. The Bank continues to focus on securing Ukraine’s energy supply, restoring damaged infrastructure and maintaining essential public services across the country. Under a guarantee agreement signed with the European Commission, the EIB is set to invest at least €2 billion more in urgent recovery and reconstruction. This funding is part of the European Union’s €50 billion Ukraine Facility for 2024–2027 and is fully aligned with the priorities of the Ukrainian government.