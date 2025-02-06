Czech Republic financing from EIB Group in 2024 focused on rail upgrades, energy advances and job creation

©Marketa Listikova/ EIB

EIB Group financing in the Czech Republic rose to €2.47 billion last year from €1.86 billion in 2023

EIB stepped-up support for Czech railway and energy industries as well as small and medium-sized companies

Latest annual results bring EIB Group financing in Czech Republic to almost €9 billion over past five years

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group’s new financing in the Czech Republic rose 33% to €2.47 billion last year on the back of stepped-up support for the railway and energy industries as well as a range of companies in the country.

The total for 2024 amounts to approximately €2.47 billion, including €2.34 billion from the EIB and €190 million from the European Investment Fund (EIF), which focuses on micro companies and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Europe. An additional €60 million accounts for joint operations between the EIB and EIF.

Safer and faster train travel, improved infrastructure to integrate green energy into the power grid for households and businesses and SME growth and job creation were among the main goals of EIB Group financing in the Czech Republic last year. The increase marks the third consecutive year-on-year rise in EIB Group funding in the country.

“We are proud to play a vital role in the Czech Republic's ongoing transformation into a modern, globally competitive economy," said EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris. "Our commitment remains strong as we continue supporting the country in key areas such as industrial decarbonisation, renewable energy deployment, energy efficiency, green transport, and ensuring a socially just transition.

The EIB Group’s financing in the Czech Republic last year was higher than not just the total of €1.86 billion in 2023 but also an average of €1.77 billion in the country over the past five years. Since 2020, EIB Group funding in the Czech Republic has totalled almost €9 billion.

The EIB Group’s financing in the Czech Republic in 2024 helped create nearly 89,000 jobs in the country, highlighting the organisation’s role in promoting employment and economic growth.

Top EIB operations in the Czech Republic last year include a €527 million (13 billion Czech korunas) loan to the government to bolster the railway network and a €300 million credit to national rail operator České dráhy to upgrade trains.

In the Czech energy sector, the EIB provided a €400 million loan to utility ČEZ to strengthen the electricity grid. Overall, EIB financing for this sector in the country doubled in 2024 compared with the year before, bolstering the fight against climate change and a push for energy independence.

On the company front, the EIB last year supported a range of Czech SMEs and Mid-Caps to the tune of €866 million – an 83% increase from 2023 – through intermediaries such as Moneta Money Bank, Ceskoslovenska Obchodni Banka, CSOB Leasing, Komerční banka and SG Equipment Finance Czech Republic. It also provided financing of €90 million to e-grocery business Rohlik, one of the three Czech unicorns, and €30 million to Czech software producer Y Soft for research advancements.

The main EIF operations in the Czech Republic last year include €190 million in equity, inclusive finance and guarantees to support intermediated financial institutions – funding expected to unlock further investments for businesses in the country.

Scaling-up affordable housing investments across the EU is at the forefront of EIB’s agenda. Through advisory services, it is working closely with the Ministry of Regional Development and Ministry of Finance on the strategic framework for the sector to boost investments and identify project pipeline.

The EIB Group’s financing in the Czech Republic over more than three decades totals around €29.4 billion.

Background information:

EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, high-impact investments outside the EU, and the Capital Markets Union. The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 projects in 2024. These commitments are expected to mobilise around €350 billion in investment, supporting 400 000 companies and 5.8 million jobs. As for the Czech Republic, the EIB Group signed operations worth a total of €2.47 billion last year.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Accord and the EIB Group does not fund investments in fossil fuels. We are on track to deliver on our commitment to support €1 trillion in climate and environmental sustainability investment in the decade to 2030 as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower. This underscores the Bank's commitment to fostering inclusive growth and the convergence of living standards.