Italy: Regional authorities in Calabria receive €100 million for sustainable agriculture and infrastructure

Two agreements totalling €100 million – part of broader financing packages approved by the EIB for a total of €300 million – were signed on the sidelines of the presentation of EIB Group results in Italy for 2024.

The first finance contract supports sustainable farming practices, youth entrepreneurship, training, the conversion of land for organic farming and the prevention of hydrogeological instability.

The second agreement promotes environmental sustainability via the purchase of bi-mode trains, water service efficiency, the expansion of waste recovery and the construction of low-emission buildings.

With favourable conditions and a 25-year term, this financing will help back investment of €1.6 billion.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Italian region of Calabria have signed finance contracts totalling €100 million to promote youth employment, the development of modern infrastructure and the green transition via sustainable farming practices, clean mobility and water efficiency. The partnership was announced today in Rome by EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti and Calabria Region President Roberto Occhiuto at the presentation of EIB Group results in Italy in 2024.

The €100 million in loans signed today comprise the first €50 million tranches of two broader financing packages for the region of Calabria totalling €300 million approved by the EIB. With favourable conditions and a 25-year term, this financing will help back investment of €1.6 billion.

The first package aims to make farming more sustainable and resilient to climate change, promoting a transition to responsible fishing practices and the protection of marine biodiversity. The EIB financing will facilitate the creation of over 1 200 new farming businesses managed by young people, the modernisation of more than 2 500 companies, and the provision of training on topics such as organic and sustainable farming and innovation to over 10 000 people. The project also covers converting over 115 000 ha of land to organic farming and securing a further 100 000 ha to prevent hydrogeological instability. Lastly, a key digital component will provide broadband access to over half of the rural population.

The second package aims to improve environmental sustainability in the region with projects focused on green mobility and the circular economy. The EIB funds will be used to purchase eight bi-mode (electro-diesel) trains, cut water losses on the regional network and make it more resilient to extreme weather events. The project also includes operations to improve recycling and waste recovery to ensure a smaller environmental footprint. There are plans for near-zero energy building (NZEB) housing, with the redevelopment of existing buildings and the construction of new ones for around 900 students from the universities of Cosenza and Catanzaro, as well as new migrant and refugee reception centres.

“We’ve hit the ground running in 2025 with the signature of two major finance contracts to make the region of Calabria more sustainable, efficient and resilient,” said EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti. “Investing in green farming practices, backing youth entrepreneurship and training, purchasing bi-mode trains and building low-carbon infrastructure like student housing and migrant and refugee reception centres are all vital ways to speed up the green transition and promote inclusive economic development in the region. These agreements confirm the EIB’s commitment to supporting environmental sustainability and social and economic cohesion across Europe.”

“I would like to thank the EIB for signing two major finance contracts with my region to promote agricultural development and modernisation and the construction of sustainable infrastructure,” said Calabria Region President Roberto Occhiuto. “These projects are a massive opportunity for Calabria and our young entrepreneurs to back green policies like the conversion of land for organic farming, helping to prevent hydrogeological instability. We will also be able to modernise our infrastructure to make it more sustainable in line with the green transition. Calabria is eager to reinvent itself and keep up with the times. Our young people – the biggest investment we are making today – want to get involved and develop skills and aspirations while staying close to home. But for this to happen, we must ensure that their region is ever more modern, innovative and sustainable.”

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives. EIB projects bolster competitiveness, drive innovation, promote sustainable development, enhance social and territorial cohesion, and support a just and swift transition to climate neutrality. In the last five years, the EIB Group has provided more than €58 billion in financing for projects in Italy. All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement. The EIB Group does not fund investments in fossil fuels. We are on track to deliver on our commitment to support €1 trillion in climate and environmental sustainability investment in the decade to 2030 as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Over half of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment. Approximately half of the EIB’s financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower.