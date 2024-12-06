Ukraine: EIB provides over €60 million to support road reconstruction and urban transport renewal

EIB

Over €60 million in EU guarantee-supported funding has been disbursed to address critical infrastructure needs in Ukraine.

This includes the reconstruction of war-affected sections of the vital M01 highway and investments in new buses, trolleybuses and trams for the cities of Kyiv, Odesa and Sumy.

This financial support is part of the EIB’s Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response package, under which the bank has delivered more than €2 billion to Ukraine since 2022.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing over €60 million in EU guarantee-backed loans to strengthen critical infrastructure in Ukraine, as part of its Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response package, developed in close cooperation with the European Commission. This support includes the reconstruction of a key segment of the M01 highway and the renewal of urban public transport in the cities of Kyiv, Odesa and Sumy. This EIB investment underscores the unwavering commitment of the European Union to Ukraine’s recovery, delivering vital support for infrastructure resilience and efficiency amid ongoing challenges.

Of the provided funding, €43.48 million is earmarked for the reconstruction of the M01 Kyiv-Chernihiv-Novi Yarylovychi road section as part of the European Roads Ukraine II project, overseen by the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development. This highway, which begins near Kyiv and stretches northwards toward Chernihiv, is a key component of Ukraine’s transportation network, supporting both domestic travel and international trade. In early 2022, during the onset of war, the route was used by advancing military forces attempting to occupy Kyiv, resulting in significant damage. The planned rehabilitation will enhance the road’s quality and safety, improving this transport corridor.

Another €17.25 million has been allocated for the renewal of urban public transport essential for keeping Ukrainian cities moving for both business operations and residents in their daily lives. The funding will support the acquisition of new buses, trolleybuses and trams, along with essential spare parts and maintenance equipment, ensuring reliable and efficient public transport operations. This investment includes new buses for Kyiv, Ukrainian-built tramcars for Odesa and trolleybuses for Sumy. These upgrades are part of the Ukraine Urban Public Transport Project, which aims to align Ukraine’s urban public transport with EU standards.

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, who oversees the Bank’s operations in Ukraine, said: “The European Investment Bank remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting Ukraine’s recovery and resilience. With over €60 million in European Union-backed funding, we are addressing critical infrastructure needs, from reconstructing the war-damaged M01 highway to renewing urban public transport in cities like Kyiv, Odesa and Sumy. These investments not only restore vital transport links but also provide tangible support to the daily lives of Ukrainians, ensuring mobility, safety and economic connectivity. Together with our Ukrainian partners and the European Commission, we are paving the way for a stronger, more resilient Ukraine amid immense challenges.”

European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, Implementation and Simplification Valdis Dombrovskis said: “This €60 million in EU-guaranteed EIB funding will help restore critical transport infrastructure affected by the war in Ukraine. It will make a tangible difference to the daily lives of Ukrainian citizens, facilitating mobility within Ukraine and international trade with its partners. This transaction is another important demonstration that the EU continues to stand by Ukraine.”

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives.

EIB Global is the EIB Group's specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance, and a key partner of the Global Gateway. We aim to support €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027, around one-third of the overall target of this EU initiative. With Team Europe, EIB Global fosters strong, focused partnerships, alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group closer to people, companies and institutions through our offices around the world.