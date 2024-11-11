Over three-quarters of Maltese respondents view climate adaptation as a national priority, EIB survey shows

©Allain Bachellier/ Getty images

Almost all of the respondents for Malta recognise the need to adapt their lifestyle due to the effects of climate change, according to the annual Climate Survey commissioned by the European Investment Bank (EIB). Among the challenges facing their country, they ranked climate change second only to the cost of living. Almost all believe that investing in adaptation now will prevent higher costs in the future.

Key findings

99% of Maltese respondents say it is important for their country to adapt to climate change, while 77% say it needs to be prioritised.

97% agree that spending on climate adaptation is required urgently to avoid even higher costs in the future.

As natural disasters increase in frequency and severity, the economic toll of climate change continues to rise. Scientists warn that these disasters will become increasingly costly. According to a report by the European Environment Agency,[1] Europe is currently the fastest-warming continent, with the number of extreme weather events expected to increase as global temperatures rise. A higher number of extreme weather events poses a significant threat to infrastructure and the stability of global water and food supplies, underlining the urgent need for comprehensive climate change adaptation strategies. Malta is already seeing serious weather events, including intense heatwaves, severe droughts and rising sea levels.

“Investing in climate adaptation should be a top priority for all countries, especially island nations. I’m encouraged to see that the Maltese people clearly understand the urgency of climate change. We at the EIB Group are dedicated to supporting Malta by offering both funding and expertise to help adapt its infrastructure and economy. By acting now, we can safeguard communities, create jobs and ensure a more resilient and prosperous future for all,” said EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris.

Today, the EIB released its seventh annual Climate Survey, which presents the views of over 24 000 respondents from across the European Union and the United States on the topic of climate change. In Malta, 500 people took part in the survey, which was conducted in August 2024.

A national priority

Maltese respondents ranked climate change second on the list of challenges that their country is facing.

99% of them – 5 points above the EU average – recognise the need for Malta to adapt to climate change. 77% – 27 points above the EU average of 50% – view adaptation to climate change as a priority for Malta in the coming years.

Adapting to climate change is also seen as an economic opportunity and a long-term investment:

97% – compared to the EU average of 86% – say that investing in climate change adaptation can create jobs and boost the local economy.

97% – compared to an EU average of 85% – believe that that adapting to climate change requires investment now to avoid higher costs later.

The impact of climate change and new habits Maltese respondents recognise the economic opportunities that climate change adaptation measures present, while first-hand experiences of extreme weather events add to the sense that urgent action is required: 97% – 17 points above the EU average of 80% – have experienced at least one extreme weather event in the last five years. 53% have suffered from extreme heat and heatwaves, 30% have faced coastal floods and 28% have seen heavy storms or hail. Extreme weather events have serious, wide-ranging consequences: 99% of Maltese respondents – 33 points above the EU average of 68% – reported having suffered at least one direct consequence of an extreme weather event. 37% experienced power cuts or energy supply issues, 29% had health issues (such as heat stroke or respiratory problems) and 28% faced food supply issues (like reduced availability of certain products). The respondents from Malta stand out from those in other EU Member States for their strong awareness of the need to adapt to climate change: 94% – compared to an average of 72% for the EU – recognise that they will have to adapt their lifestyle due to climate change.

84% – 49 points above the EU average of 35% – think they will have to move to a less climate-vulnerable place (whether locally or abroad) to avoid floods, forest fires or other extreme weather events.

75% say they will have to move to a cooler region or country (47 points above the EU average of 28%). To be able to adapt to climate change, individuals need the right information. The vast majority of Maltese respondents – 91%, 21 points above the EU average – feel they are informed about what they can do to adapt their homes and lifestyles effectively. Most of them – 82%, 42 points above the EU average of 40% – are also aware of existing public subsidies or financial incentives to support adaptation efforts. Adaptation priorities Maltese respondents identify the following key priorities for local climate adaptation: 42% cite improving infrastructure; for example, installing better drainage systems, flood barriers, storm shelters or more resilient power grids.

41% – 13 points above the EU average of 28% – mention improving insulation in homes and public buildings.

39% highlight creating tree-lined streets or green spaces to cool cities down. When asked who should pay for climate change adaptations: 38% think that the companies and industries that contribute most to climate change should bear the costs.

30% think everyone should pay equally.

15% – 7 points above the EU average – say that insurance companies should contribute. When asked who should benefit first from adaptation spending: 35% believe that everyone should benefit equally.

28% – 5 points above the EU average of 23% – say that people living in high-risk areas should be prioritised.

26% – 9 points below the EU average of 17% – think people with disabilities should be the first to receive support.