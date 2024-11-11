Most Lithuanian respondents say they will have to adapt their lifestyle due to climate change, EIB survey finds

©Allain Bachellier/ Getty images

Among the challenges facing their country, Lithuanian respondents placed climate change in the top five. Nearly nine in ten Lithuanian respondents think it is necessary to invest in climate adaptation now to avoid higher costs in the long run, according to the annual Climate Survey commissioned by the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Key findings

94% of Lithuanian respondents say it is important for their country to adapt to climate change.

87% agree that spending on climate adaptation is required urgently to avoid even higher costs in the future.

In 2024, Lithuania has experienced extremely variable weather conditions, including extreme summer heat, with temperatures above historical averages and a significant increase in the number of hot days. The country also faced severe weather events, such as heavy rainfall and storms, leading to concerns about flooding, particularly in coastal regions.

As natural disasters increase in frequency and severity, the economic toll of climate change continues to rise. Scientists warn that these disasters will become increasingly costly. According to a report by the European Environment Agency,[1] Europe is currently the fastest-warming continent, with the number of extreme weather events expected to increase as global temperatures rise. A higher number of extreme weather events poses a significant threat to infrastructure and the stability of global water and food supplies, underlining the urgent need for comprehensive climate change adaptation strategies.

“Lithuanians recognise the growing urgency of adapting to climate change and it is clear that immediate investments in adaptation will bring long-term benefits. The EIB is committed to supporting Lithuania by financing projects that strengthen local resilience, create jobs and boost the economy. By investing now, we can secure a more sustainable future for all and minimise the costs of inaction,” EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros said.

Today, the EIB released its seventh annual Climate Survey, which presents the views of over 24 000 respondents from across the European Union and the United States on the topic of climate change. In Lithuania, 510 people took part in the survey, which was conducted in August 2024.

A priority

94% of Lithuanian respondents (the same as the EU average) recognise the need to adapt to climate change. 28% (compared to the EU average of 50%) consider climate adaptation a priority for their country for the coming years, while 66% think it is important but not a priority.

Adaptation to climate change is also considered an economic opportunity and a long-term investment:

88% of respondents (compared to the EU average of 86%) say that investing in climate change adaptation can create jobs and boost the local economy.

87% (compared to the EU average of 85%) believe that adapting to climate change requires investment now to avoid higher costs later.

The impact of climate change and new habits

Lithuanian respondents recognise the economic opportunities that climate change adaptation measures present, while first-hand experiences of extreme weather events add to the sense that urgent action is required:

85% (compared to the EU average of 80%) have experienced at least one extreme weather event in the last five years. 59% (25 points above the EU average of 34%) have seen heavy storms or hail, 49% have suffered from extreme heat and heatwaves and 32% have experienced droughts.

Extreme weather events have serious, wide-ranging consequences:

73% of Lithuanian respondents (5 points above the European average of 68%) reported having suffered at least one direct consequence of an extreme weather event. 38% were impacted by power cuts or energy supply issues, 20% by transport disruption, while 19% suffered from health problems, such as heat stroke or respiratory problems.

Lithuanian respondents are well aware of the need to adapt:

56% (compared to the EU average of 72%) recognise that they will have to adapt their lifestyle due to climate change.

29% (compared to the EU average of 35%) think they will have to move to a less climate-vulnerable place (whether locally or abroad) to avoid floods, forest fires or other extreme weather events.

23% (compared to the EU average of 28%) say they will have to move to a cooler region or country.

To be able to adapt to climate change, individuals need the right information. Encouragingly, 62% of Lithuanian respondents (compared to the EU average of 71%) feel they are informed about what they can do to adapt their homes and lifestyles effectively. However, 72% (12 points above the EU average of 60%) are unaware of public subsidies or financial incentives to support their efforts.

Adaptation priorities

Lithuanian respondents identify the following key priorities for local climate adaptation:

43% (4 points above the EU average of 39%) cite improving infrastructure; for example, installing better drainage systems, flood barriers, storm shelters or more resilient power grids.

38% (similar to the EU average) note the need to educate the public on which behaviours to adopt in order to prevent or respond to problems caused by extreme weather events.

36% (6 points below the EU average of 42%) mention creating green spaces and planting trees along streets to cool cities down.

When asked who should pay for climate change adaptations:

36% think everyone should pay equally.

27% think that the costs should be borne by the companies and industries that contribute most to climate change.

14% say that insurance companies should pay.

As to who should benefit first from adaptation spending:

40% (compared to the EU average of 38%) believe that everyone should benefit equally.

23% think that the elderly should be prioritised.

23% say that people living in high-risk areas should be the first to receive support.

Concerns about who should benefit from adaptation aid go beyond national priorities. 71% of Lithuanian respondents (14 points above the EU average of 57%) recognise the need to support global adaptation efforts and believe that their country should do more to help the most vulnerable developing nations adapt to the growing impact of climate change.

Background information

EIB Group

The ElB is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by the Member States. It finances sound investments that pursue EU policy objectives. EIB projects bolster competitiveness, drive innovation, promote sustainable development, enhance social and territorial cohesion, and support a just and swift transition to climate neutrality.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed a total of €88 billion in new financing in 2023 – 90% of it in the European Union. These commitments are expected to mobilise around €320 billion in investment, supporting 400 000 companies and 5.4 million jobs.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement. The EIB Group does not fund investments in fossil fuels. It is on track to deliver on its commitment to support €1 trillion in climate and environmental sustainability investment in the decade to 2030, as pledged in its Climate Bank Roadmap. Over half of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects that contribute directly to climate change mitigation and adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Around half of EIB financing within the European Union is directed to cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower. This underscores the Bank’s commitment to fostering inclusive growth and the convergence of living standards.

The EIB and climate adaptation in Lithuania

In Lithuania, the EIB is supporting climate adaptation and mitigation projects that have a direct and everyday impact on businesses and people. In 2023, the EIB signed an EU grant co-financing agreement with the Lithuanian authorities to support investments in the green and digital transitions and to help Lithuania become a smarter, more sustainable and more connected economy. The EIB has also pledged financing for the Mazeikiai onshore wind farm, which reduces Lithuania’s dependence on electricity imports. The Bank has also helped to expand a key pumped storage hydropower plant, to buy new electric trains, and to secure modern and greener heating systems for the city of Kaunas. Additionally, both the EIB and the EIF have signed deals with local banks in the Baltics to help small and medium businesses in the region access finance, with a focus on the green transition.

The EIB Climate Survey

The EIB, the climate bank, released the seventh annual EIB Climate Survey today. The survey contains the views of over 24 000 respondents. Since its inception in 2018, it has provided valuable insight into how people in the European Union and the United States feel about climate change. This year’s survey was run by BVA Xsight from 6 to 23 August 2024. Respondents could complete it online by computer, tablet or mobile phone. More information about the methodology can be found here.

[1] Europe is not prepared for rapidly growing climate risks | European Environment Agency's home page (europa.eu).