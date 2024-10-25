India: EIB Global provides €300 million loan for Bengaluru suburban railway and launches technical assistance hub

EIB

Bengaluru suburban railway network will help cut pollution and carbon emissions and improve safety for women passengers.

Since 2016, the EIB has provided €3.25 billion for transport across India. The country is the largest beneficiary of EIB transport financing outside Europe.

The Urban Mobility Competence Hub, an EIB Global and Deutsche Bahn joint initiative, is set to further empower Indian implementation agencies and urban transport entities to develop sophisticated urban mobility solutions.

At a meeting in Gandhinagar, European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Nicola Beer and Director of Finance of Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (KRIDE) Awadhesh Mehta formally announced a €300 million loan to build a new suburban railway network covering four dedicated rail corridors in Bengaluru. The network will stretch over a total of 149 km and include 58 stations and two depots.

Home to around 14 million people (expected to reach 20 million by 2030), Bengaluru is India’s third most populous city. The EIB has already supported the city’s transportation sector with a €500 million loan to build the 23 km Bengaluru Metro R6 line and purchase a fleet of about 96 metro cars.

The EIB’s support for transport in India includes the financing of metro investment in Agra, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Kanpur, Lucknow and Pune, with a total of €3.25 billion committed since 2016. This makes India the largest beneficiary of EIB transport financing outside Europe.

The Bengaluru suburban railway is expected to unlock significant synergy effects with the existing rail operation, as well as with the metro system, by creating multimodal transport hubs with several interconnecting stations to facilitate a seamless transfer between different public transport modes. The project promotes a modal shift from road to rail and addresses congestion, air and noise pollution, road safety and greenhouse gas emissions, while providing an affordable mobility solution to improve access to jobs and study opportunities.

Once the project is fully operational, the Bengaluru transport system will see a 43% drop in CO 2 emissions. Estimated daily ridership will be approximately 400 000 trips per day in 2029, the first year of full operation, and is expected to increase to about 1.4 million trips per day in 2040, largely aligned with the projected population growth.

EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer said: “The European Investment Bank is honoured to finance the Bengaluru suburban railway network with a €300 million loan. This funding complements the €500 million we allocated for the construction of the Bengaluru Metro R6 line, addressing Bengaluru’s mobility challenges by developing a clean, modern and efficient public transport system. The two projects we are financing in Bengaluru aim to create India’s most integrated rail network, providing seamless connectivity with all other modes of public transport in the city. The Bengaluru suburban railway network includes design features to enhance access, safety and security for women, and supports women’s participation in construction works. The project is therefore expected to have a significant positive impact for women in Bengaluru, especially in terms of affordable, safe and secure access to economic and social functions.”

EU Ambassador to India and Bhutan Hervé Delphin said: “Over the past two decades, the EIB has invested nearly €5 billion in sustainable projects across India, with an impressive 90% focused on climate action. A significant portion of this support has been dedicated to sustainable transport, including substantial investments in metro projects across six cities: Agra, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Kanpur, Lucknow and Pune. Today's announcement, part of the EU Global Gateway Initiative, will enable the people of Bengaluru, a thriving technology and manufacturing hub, to commute faster and greener. It also marks a major milestone in our collaboration, as we unlock new opportunities for growth, connectivity and positive social, economic and environmental impact, further strengthening the partnership between India and the EU.”

To address India’s urgent urban mobility challenges, the EIB recently established the Urban Mobility Competence Hub, a strategic partnership with Deutsche Bahn Engineering & Consulting. The aim is to support urban transformation by building on Europe’s best practices and extensive technical expertise to develop effective urban mobility solutions for Indian cities. The initiative leverages the EIB’s financial and technical capabilities and Deutsche Bahn’s expertise in the rail sector from concept to commissioning. Experts from international and local backgrounds work together, mostly in the fields of environmental and social safeguards and procurement. This technical assistance hub will further empower implementation agencies and urban transport entities to develop sophisticated urban mobility solutions effectively and in a timely manner.

Background information

About the EIB:

The European Investment Bank is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. The EIB brings the experience and expertise of our in-house engineers and economists to help develop and appraise top quality projects. As an AAA-rated, policy-driven EU financial institution, the EIB offers attractive financial terms – loans at competitive interest rates and with durations aligned with the projects it finances. Through our partnerships with the European Union and other donors, we can provide grants to further improve the development impact of the projects we support.

About EIB Global in India:

The EIB is the largest multilateral public bank in the world. In 2023 it financed around €8.4 billion in investments outside the European Union via EIB Global, the arm of the EIB created in 2022 for activities beyond Europe. Since the beginning of its operations in India in 1993, the EIB has supported more than 100 projects in the country, investing more than €4.5 billion in transport and energy projects as well as India’s small and medium enterprises and mid-caps.

About EIB Global in Asia:

EIB Global has been providing economic support for projects in Asia since 2022, facilitating long-term investment with favourable conditions and offering the technical support needed to ensure that these projects deliver positive social, economic and environmental results. The EIB has supported economic development in Asia and the Pacific region for 25 years. The projects we finance make people’s lives easier – from cutting travel times in Bengaluru with a new metro line, to providing cheaper, cleaner energy to western Nepal. In Asia, we have chosen to focus our lending on climate action across all sectors. We also work to include gender equality in our projects, ensuring that women, men, girls and boys can benefit from projects equally and equitably.

About the Global Gateway initiative:

EIB Global is a key partner in the implementation of the European Union’s Global Gateway initiative, supporting sound projects that improve global and regional connectivity in the digital, climate, transport, health, energy and education sectors. Investing in connectivity is at the very heart of what EIB Global does, building on the Bank’s 65 years of experience in this domain. Alongside our partners, fellow EU institutions and Member States, we aim to support €100 billion of investment (around one-third of the overall envelope of the initiative) by the end of 2027, including in India and Asia.