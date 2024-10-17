Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Germany: EIB backs Vay’s launch of teledriven car-sharing services

17 October 2024
Vay
  • The EIB is lending €34 million to German remote-driving company Vay.
  • Berlin-based Vay is set to launch commercial services in Europe.
  • The investment is backed by the European Union’s InvestEU guarantee programme.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending €34 million to German teledriving technology startup Vay to help it develop its operations in Europe. The EIB loan will enable the Berlin-based company to accelerate the development of technology that enables a vehicle to be safely driven on city streets by a professionally trained human driver located at a remote teledrive station. Vay launched its first commercial service in the US city of Las Vegas in January 2024.

Vay plans to offer door-to-door car sharing in more cities in Europe and North America, while it also develops business-to-business partnerships with car manufacturers and other strategic players in the sector. 

“This investment once again demonstrates our commitment to supporting European tech pioneers with global ambitions, like Vay,” said EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer. “Developed here in Europe, their innovative technology opens up new ways to make passenger and goods transport more efficient while delivering clean, efficient and inclusive urban mobility in our cities.”

Vay's technology enables professionally trained teledrivers to drive vehicles to the customer's pick-up location remotely. Once the car arrives, the user takes manual control and drives as with any regular vehicle. After the journey is complete, the user can exit without worrying about parking because a teledriver handles parking or drives the car to the next customer. The system offers more sustainable, door-to-door mobility at half the cost of traditional ride-hailing.

Teledriving provides the distinct advantage of having a human driver remotely controlling the vehicle in real-time. As a result, the system of teledriven cars is simple to operate and offers a wide range of capabilities. This is different from fully autonomous vehicles, which face a greater number of technical and legal complexities.

“We are proud that EIB has decided to invest in Vay as these funds will be instrumental in further developing our technology and supporting the company's growth,” said Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vay Thomas von der Ohe. “We share the same goal and are committed to promoting economic development within the European Union. Moreover, this investment will play a crucial role in strengthening the confidence and trust that EU regulators, partners and consumers have in Vay, paving the way for the commercial rollout of our services in European cities.”

Vay is the only company in Europe to operate on public roads without a safety driver. At the start of 2024, it expanded its reach by launching a commercial teledriving service in Las Vegas, establishing itself as a pioneer in teledriven vehicles. Committed to creating safer, more sustainable and liveable cities, Vay leverages its teledriving technology to optimise the use of its electric fleet – potentially reducing the number of cars on roads.

Vay is actively engaging with several cities and states across Europe and the United States to explore future launches of its teledriving service. In 2023, the company successfully conducted test drives without a safety driver on public roads in Hamburg, Germany. Following that significant milestone, Vay has been working closely with German authorities to prepare for the commercial launch of its service in Hamburg.

The EIB loan is supported by the European InvestEU programme, which aims to trigger more than €372 billion in additional investment in new technologies until 2027. The deal is aligned with the InvestEU objective of promoting research, development and innovation.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. Its key priorities are climate and the environment, development, innovation and skills, small and medium companies (SMEs), infrastructure and cohesion. It works closely with other EU institutions to foster European integration, promote the development of the European Union and support EU policies in more than 140 countries worldwide.

The InvestEU programme provides the European Union with crucial long-term funding by leveraging substantial private and public funds in support of a sustainable recovery. It also helps mobilise private investments for the European Union’s policy priorities, such as the European Green Deal and the digital transition. The InvestEU programme brings together under one roof the multitude of EU financial instruments currently available to support investment in the European Union, making funding for investment projects in Europe simpler, more efficient and more flexible. The programme consists of three components: the InvestEU Fund, the InvestEU Advisory Hub and the InvestEU Portal. The InvestEU Fund is implemented through financial partners that will invest in projects using the EU budget guarantee of €26.2 billion. The entire budget guarantee will back the investment projects of the implementing partners, increase their risk-bearing capacity and thus mobilise at least €372 billion in additional investment.

EIB venture debt is a quasi-equity investment product suitable for early and growth stage ventures, combining a long-term loan with an instrument linking the return to the performance of the company. The EIB has made over  100 venture debt investments since 2015 across Europe, totalling over €2.1  billion. With the backing of InvestEU, the EIB aims to support European ventures and scale-ups in the cleantech, deeptech and life sciences sectors.

Vay develops automotive-grade technology for remote driving ("teledriving"), paving the way for sustainable and driverless mobility services. In February 2023, Vay became Europe's first and only company to operate driverless vehicles on public roads. In January 2024, Vay launched its first commercial mobility service in Las Vegas, USA. Founded in Berlin in 2018 by Thomas von der Ohe, Fabrizio Scelsi, and Bogdan Djukic, Vay has 150+ employees and offices in Berlin, Hamburg, and Las Vegas, USA.

Vay raised a USD 95m Series B funding round, attracting investors worldwide. These include Kinnevik, Coatue, Eurazeo, Atomico, La Famiglia, and Creandum, as well as prominent business angels such as former Alphabet CFO Patrick Pichette, former member of the Management Board for R&D, Design, CTO of Audi Peter Mertens and Spotify’s Chief Technology & Chief Product Officer Gustav Söderström. In 2024, Vay received a EUR 34m investment from the European Investment Bank (EIB).

EIB backs Vay’s launch of teledriven car-sharing services
Vay Teledriven Mobility Services (IEU GT2)
EIB backs Vay’s launch of teledriven car-sharing services
©Vay
Download original
EIB backs Vay’s launch of teledriven car-sharing services
Vay Teledriven Mobility Services (IEU GT2)
EIB backs Vay’s launch of teledriven car-sharing services
©Vay
Download original
EIB backs Vay’s launch of teledriven car-sharing services
Vay Teledriven Mobility Services (IEU GT2)
EIB backs Vay’s launch of teledriven car-sharing services
©Vay
Download original
European Commission logo
European Commission logo EN
European Commission logo
©European Commission
Download original

Related project(s)

VAY TELEDRIVEN MOBILITY SERVICES (IEU GT2)

The project concerns the development and commercialization of teledrive technology and the deployment of an innovative car sharing service based on a fleet of c.1,100 teledriven electric vehicles rolled out across German cities from 2024-2027.

Signed | 09/09/2024

Contact

Richard Willis

Press Office

Reference

2024-377-EN

Share

Related tags

  • Transport
  • management committee
  • Nicola Beer
Show more Show less

More press releases
14 August 2025

Czech Republic to advance high-speed train travel with EIB advisory support

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will advise the Czech Republic’s national railway infrastructure manager, Správa železnic, on preparation and procurement of three major railway infrastructure projects as public-private partnerships (PPPs). These projects are priority domestic rail investments part of wider international corridors linking Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Austria and Slovakia.

Transport InvestEU Kyriacos Kakouris Management committee Czechia European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure
7 August 2025

Kenyan affordable housing projects advance with EIB Global support

The European Investment Bank’s financial backing for IHS Group’s first green affordable housing fund in Kenya is yielding important results. The bank’s development arm, EIB Global, has committed €21.5 million in equity financing to the IHS Kenya Green Housing Fund for the construction and acquisition of energy-efficient and affordable housing in Kenya.

Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Kenya Sub-Saharan Africa Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
4 August 2025

InvestEU: EIB provides €45 million to BrianzAcque to improve water and sewerage network efficiency and resilience

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted a €45 million loan to BrianzAcque, the publicly owned integrated water service company for the Italian province of Monza and Brianza, to back its 2025-2029 investment plan. The agreement announced by EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti and BrianzAcque Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Enrico Boerci aims to improve the efficiency of water and sewerage infrastructure in the municipalities served, benefiting around 877 000 people.