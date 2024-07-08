Most Slovenes (72%) know that using recyclable products can help mitigate climate change.

68% also correctly said that using public transport instead of an individual car is a step in the right direction.

But only a third (37%, 7 percentage points below the EU average) seem to know that better insulating buildings can also help.

For now, less than half of respondents (47%) are aware that buying new clothes less frequently is a way to fight climate change.

Very few respondents (17%, 9 percentage points below the EU average) seem to know that reducing the speed limit on roads would help as well.

Finally, most Slovenes are unaware of the significant CO 2 emissions related to digital usage, with only 8% saying that watching fewer videos online can help tackle climate change.

Half (51%) were able to correctly define an individual's carbon footprint as "the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions emitted by a person in a year."

As the EU's financing arm, the EIB is investing in major projects in Slovenia that are supporting major infrastructure projects for sustainable transport and energy. In 2023, the EIB reached important milestones in its operations in Slovenia, approving and signing key projects to enhance the country's infrastructure. Among the major operations signed was the financing of a strategic railway project in the country, the Divača-Koper Second Rail Track, with a €250 million loan – highlighting the EIB's commitment to strategic infrastructure development and cleaner transport, which contributes to reducing CO2 emissions. In the energy sector, the EIB's collaboration with regional companies in the electricity distribution sector demonstrates our support to strengthen the electricity grid, which is a key enabler of the energy transition.

EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris: “Climate change can only be limited if we work together. It is important to identify and address the knowledge gaps found in the EIB Climate Survey. At the EIB, we provide financing to fight climate change, but we also recognise our role in contributing to the debate and education around the issue. Education is a powerful tool for change. We are committed to complementing our financing with initiatives that promote climate awareness and knowledge. This is how we build a sustainable future that leaves no one behind.”

