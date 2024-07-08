Most Romanians (69%) know that using recyclable products can help mitigate climate change.

64% also correctly said that using public transport instead of an individual car is a step in the right direction.

But only a minority (35%, 9 percentage points below the EU average) seem to know that better insulating buildings can also help.

For now, only a quarter of respondents (27%, 15 percentage points below the EU average) are aware that buying new clothes less frequently is another way to fight climate change.

Very few respondents (20%, 6 percentage points below the EU average) seem to know that reducing the speed limit on roads would help mitigate climate change.

Finally, most Romanians are unaware of the significant CO 2 emissions related to digital usage, with only 6% saying that watching fewer videos online could help too.

emissions related to digital usage, with only 6% saying that watching fewer videos online could help too. Like in most countries in Europe, only a minority of Romanians (34%) were able to correctly define an individual’s carbon footprint as “the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions emitted by a person in a year.”

The EIB is supporting climate change projects in Romania with sustainable investments. Under the InvestEU initiative, the EIB has signed a EUR 40 million loan with Eldrive to expand electric vehicle charging networks, including more than 8,400 new stations across Eastern Europe, boosting the uptake of electric vehicles and reducing air pollution. Also in Romania, the P3 Rooftop Solar PV Green Loan provides EUR 3 million for rooftop photovoltaic installations at logistics centres to generate clean solar electricity, reduce carbon emissions and support both national and EU 2030 climate goals.

EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris: “Climate change can only be limited if we work together. It is important to identify and address the knowledge gaps found in the EIB Climate Survey. At the EIB, we provide financing to fight climate change, but we also recognise our role in contributing to the debate and education around the issue. Education is a powerful tool for change. We are committed to complementing our financing with initiatives that promote climate awareness and knowledge. This is how we build a sustainable future that leaves no one behind.”

Background information

Data and methodology

The survey methodology, questionnaire and full dataset can be downloaded here.

About the European Investment Bank

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It is active in more than 160 countries and makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. You can find more information about the EIB and climate education here.

About BVA Xsight

BVA Xsight is a pioneer in market research and consulting.