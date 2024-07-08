While almost three-quarters of Dutch respondents are aware of solutions such as recycling (72%), knowledge gaps remain. For example, only 51% (14 percentage points below the EU average of 65%) correctly said that using public transport instead of an individual car is a step in the right direction.

Less than half of Dutch respondents (48%, albeit 4 percentage points above the EU average) are aware of the positive impact of building insulation. 42% are aware that buying fewer clothes can help mitigate climate change.

There is limited knowledge among Dutch respondents of the benefits of reducing speed limits (37%, but still 11 percentage points above the EU average) or limiting digital usage (6%, 3 percentage points below the EU average of 9%) to mitigate climate change.

Less than half (42%) correctly defined an individual’s carbon footprint as “the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions emitted by a person in a year,” in line with the results from most other countries in Europe.

Generational divide

Climate change knowledge varies by age. Dutch respondents over 50 demonstrated higher levels of knowledge overall (6.95/10) than those under 50 (6.08/10). This generational gap is statistically significant, in particular for the causes (8.06 for over 50s compared to 7.00 for younger generations) and the consequences (8.07 compared to 6.81) of climate change.

As the EU's financing arm, the EIB is investing in major Dutch projects that are supporting the country's green transition. Recent examples include investments in the new generation of NS trains, which improves public transport and cuts dependence on private cars. The EIB is also helping The Netherlands in becoming more sustainable, for example by financing wind parks, reinforcing the electricity network, and by supporting investments in energy efficiency in local hospitals. Other recent climate action projects include support for Battolyser’s new flexible electrolyser with integrated battery capacity , as well as the EIF’s support for new ways of plastic recycling that allow plastic to keep its characteristics for food safety or impermeability. Apart from financing sustainable affordable housing, the EIB has also supported provincial loan funds that award attractive loans to small businesses for sustainability investments, such as installing solar panels.

The survey methodology, questionnaire and full dataset can be downloaded here.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States.

BVA Xsight is a pioneer in market research and consulting.