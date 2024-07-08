While most French respondents are aware of solutions such as recycling (68%) and the use of public transport instead of individual cars (64%), knowledge gaps remain, with nearly a third (32%) unaware that recycling can help.

Over four in ten French respondents (43%) are unaware of the positive impact of building insulation. Less than half (48%) are aware that buying fewer clothes can help mitigate climate change.

There is also limited knowledge among French respondents of the benefits of reducing speed limits (28%) or limiting digital usage (17%, although still well above the EU average of 9%) to mitigate climate change.

Only a minority (42%) correctly defined an individual’s carbon footprint as “the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions emitted by a person in a year,” in line with the results from most other countries in Europe.

Generational divide

Climate change knowledge varies by age. French respondents over 50 scored higher overall (6.69/10) than those under 50 (6.21/10). This generational gap is particularly significant for the causes (7.55 for over 50s compared to 6.77 for younger generations) and the consequences (8.16 compared to 7.33) of climate change.

As the EU's climate bank, the EIB is investing in numerous projects in France to support the country's energy transition towards a new low-carbon growth model. Recent examples include the EIB's investment in two gigafactories for the production of electric car batteries in the Haut-de-France region. It has also stepped up its financing of decarbonised and sustainable public transport infrastructure for local authorities, supporting the modernisation of regional railways and urban transport in large cities. The EIB is also investing in the energy-efficient renovation of social housing and educational infrastructure. In the field of renewable energy, the EIB recently supported floating offshore wind projects in the Mediterranean and signed partnerships with several commercial banks to finance the greening of SMEs. Other climate and environmental projects include the EIB's participation in green bonds issued by major industrial groups and its investment in the modernisation of electricity distribution networks to integrate new renewable energy sources and electric charging stations.

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, responsible for climate action and development at the Bank, said: “Climate change requires urgent collective action. At the EIB we finance climate solutions, but we also recognise the importance of education. Our survey results in France highlight the need for targeted awareness campaigns, especially to bridge the generational knowledge gap and promote practical solutions. This is how we can build a sustainable future, together.”

