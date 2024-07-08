Most Austrians (70%) know that using recyclable products can help mitigate climate change.

65% also correctly said that using public transport instead of an individual car is a step in the right direction.

But only a minority (45%) know that better insulating buildings can help mitigate climate change.

For now, less than half of respondents (47%) are aware that buying new clothes less frequently is a way to reduce climate change.

Only a third of respondents (33%, but 7 percentage points above the EU average) seem to know that reducing the speed limit on roads would help mitigate climate change.

Finally, most Austrians are unaware of the significant impact that digital usage has on the climate, with only 12% (albeit 3 percentage points above the EU average) saying that watching fewer videos online can help mitigate climate change.

Like in most countries in Europe, only a minority of Austrians (45%) were able to correctly define an individual’s carbon footprint as “the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions emitted by a person in a year.”

Generational gap

Knowledge about climate change varies depending on different aspects of people’s sociodemographic profiles. One of the most notable correlations is with age. Austrians over 50 know more than younger generations when it comes to the causes and consequences of climate change and solutions to address it, scoring 6.89/10 overall compared to 6.18/10 for people below 50. In some areas, this generational gap in knowledge is significant.

There is a significant generational gap in people’s understanding of the definition and causes of climate change (8.22 for over 50s compared to 7.26 for under 50s).

This gap is also notable on the second sub-index about the consequences of climate change (7.92 for over 50s compared to 6.96 for under 50s).

The difference in scores is less significant when it comes to what can be done to fight climate change (4.53 for over 50s compared to 4.31 for under 50s).

As the EU's financing arm, the EIB is investing in major projects in Austria that are supporting the country's green transition. A recent example is our financing a research and development program of the Austrian steelmaker voestalpine that will decarbonize steel production. As of today, steel production stands for 5 % of all Austrian CO2-emissions. With the new technology implemented, voestalpine`s CO2-emissions will drop by 30%.

We also invest into new windfarms in the country, for example the new Engelhartstetten windfarm in Lower Austria and the Pretul windfarm high up in the mountains of Styria.

EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros:

“Climate change can only be limited if we work together. It is important to identify and address the knowledge gaps found in the EIB Climate Survey. At the EIB, we provide financing to fight climate change, but we also recognise our role in contributing to the debate and education around the issue. Education is a powerful tool for change. We are committed to complementing our financing with initiatives that promote climate awareness and knowledge. This is how we build a sustainable future that leaves no one behind.”

Background information

Data and methodology

The survey methodology, questionnaire and full dataset can be downloaded here.

About the European Investment Bank

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It is active in more than 160 countries and makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. You can find more information about the EIB and climate education here.

About BVA Xsight

BVA Xsight is a pioneer in market research and consulting.