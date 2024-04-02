© Shutterstock

European Investment Bank and MONETA Money Bank signed a loan to support Czech companies with up to 3000 employees.

A sizable part of the loan will back projects that help to make the Czech Republic greener and more competitive.

A €100 million (CZK 2.5bn) European Investment Bank (EIB) loan to MONETA will increase economic opportunities for small and mid-sized businesses in Czechia. At least 12% of the loan will be allocated to projects with a positive impact on the climate or the environment. In addition, MONETA has committed to doubling this allocation: it will offer over CZK 700 million to entrepreneurs and small businesses to finance their sustainable business projects in the near future.

“We are glad to extend our cooperation with MONETA to further boost business opportunities in the country – often in regions with lower economic activity – and support growth that works for the people and the planet,” said EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris, who is responsible for EIB operations in the Czech Republic.

"Our current cooperation with the EIB further strengthens our commitment to support entrepreneurs and small businesses, which form the backbone of the Czech economy. We are ready to continue to fulfil our goal of becoming a stable champion for this very important part of our economy in the difficult times that await the Czech Republic as a traditional heavy industry region in the context of the green transition," said Tomáš Spurný, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of MONETA Money Bank.

MONETA will offer European Investment Bank financing through special loan products for a minimum of two years. Under the "green loans," these funds will be allocated to renewable energy projects, renewable energy production and storage facilities, including pumped storage hydropower plants. Farmers can apply for loans for projects that contribute to preventing soil erosion, increasing soil carbon stocks, or replacing agricultural, draft, and forestry machinery. Urban and suburban public transport projects, such as the acquisition of trams, subways, cable cars, or zero-emission buses, are also eligible for EIB financial assistance. The construction of infrastructure, including electric charging stations, hydrogen refuelling stations, signalling for rail and tram transport, or electric road systems (ERS), will also be covered. Projects aimed at rehabilitating water supply systems, sewage networks, and wastewater treatment plants, as well as projects focused on improving the energy efficiency of existing buildings and industrial facilities, will also meet the criteria for eligibility.

Background information

About European Investment Bank

European Investment Bank (EIB) the long-term lending institution of the European Union (EU). It finances sound investment, contributing to EU policy goals within and outside the European Union. Together with the European Investment Fund the EIB forms the European Investment Bank Group.

The EIB has been cooperating with the Czech Republic since 1992, providing investments to boost infrastructure, small and mid-sized businesses, the environment and innovation. After more than 30 years, EIB Group support comes close to €30 billion.

About Moneta Money Bank

MONETA Money Bank, a.s. is a leading independent Czech bank providing services to its customers through a nationwide branch network. Since its listing on the Prague Stock Exchange in 2016, the bank has a strong position in the retail and agricultural sectors and focuses its services on small and medium-sized enterprises. In addition, the bank provides other products such as insurance and investment funds. MONETA's clients make up over 13% of the Czech population and benefit from its multi-channel strategy, which includes 134 branches and 562 own ATMs, a further 1,409 ATMs through a network shared with three other banks, a state-of-the-art digital platform, a call centre, contract car dealers and leasing partners. It owns a licensed building savings bank that offers building savings products in the Czech Republic.