Zaporizhzhia, Kamianske and Lutsk will make energy-saving renovations to 18 public facilities for healthcare and education.

The new funding will fuel Ukraine’s green reconstruction, enhancing sustainability, reducing energy costs for the buildings and advancing the country’s efficiency objectives despite the war.

This financial support is part of the EIB Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response package, and is backed by an EU guarantee.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has paid out €3 million to the Ukrainian government to improve energy efficiency in public buildings in Zaporizhzhia, Kamianske and Lutsk. The funding is earmarked for thermal modernisation and energy-saving measures in healthcare and educational facilities. The upgrades are expected to reduce energy costs in the long term and help create a greener urban environment. They align with Ukraine’s commitment to sustainable reconstruction and promote its energy independence.

The allocated funds will improve 18 public buildings across three cities, including five kindergartens and three schools in Zaporizhzhia, and four kindergartens and three schools in Kamianske. In Lutsk, the funding will be used for energy-efficient renovations in three hospitals, tasked with caring for civilians and rehabilitating military personnel affected by the war.

With these funds, the Ukrainian authorities will continue implementing the EIB’s Ukraine Municipal Infrastructure Programme (UMIP), aimed at improving public infrastructure in a number of municipalities. With the delivery of €3 million today, the total funds disbursed to UMIP in 2023 amount to €11.74 million. Out of this, €8.74 million was used earlier this year for facilitating key municipal developments, such as rehabilitating the Hrybovychi landfill and solid waste management facility in Lviv, introducing energy efficiency measures in Sumy’s kindergartens, and enhancing water supply and sewerage systems in Lutsk.

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, who oversees Bank operations in Ukraine, said, “The ongoing and future large-scale reconstruction in Ukraine should prioritise energy efficiency measures, as they are instrumental in strengthening the country’s energy security and independence. The EIB is fully committed to supporting the Ukrainian government and cities in this endeavour, sharing best practices for reconstruction and modernisation in order to revitalise the Ukrainian economy, reduce energy intensity and increase energy efficiency across all sectors.”

Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development said: “With these funds, we will witness improvements in hospitals, schools and kindergartens in Zaporizhzhia, Kamianske and Lutsk. Despite the ongoing Russian aggression, the ongoing Russian aggression, it remains important for us to focus on energy efficiency during the reconstruction and modernisation of our communities, which contributes to the strengthening of Ukraine’s energy independence. I am grateful to the European Union and its bank, the EIB, for this key support.”

Background information

The Ukraine Municipal Infrastructure Programme is a €400 million multisector investment initiative to support public infrastructure projects in medium and large municipalities like Zaporizhzhia, Kamianske, Lutsk, Mykolaiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Sumy, Lozova and Ternopil. This programme is focused on rehabilitating and modernising municipal infrastructure, which is crucial to Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction efforts. UMIP’s objectives include investments to restore district heating utilities, enhance energy efficiency in buildings, upgrade street lighting and improve water supply, wastewater and solid waste management. The programme is jointly administered by Ukraine’s Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine. Additionally, UMIP benefits from technical assistance to facilitate programme implementation. This technical support is provided through the Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund, managed by the EIB, and the Neighbourhood Investment Platform.

The EIB’s support for Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022 has amounted to €1.7 billion of financing for emergency repairs to the country’s ravaged infrastructure. The EIB also provided a €4 billion credit line to support the integration of refugees from Ukraine in EU countries. Through the EU for Ukraine initiative and the associated fund, the Bank remains committed to stepping up its activities in Ukraine, in line with the mandate given by EU leaders and in close cooperation with the European Commission, the European Parliament, the Member States and international partners.