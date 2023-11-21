© ABB

Loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) will help support ABB’s research and development, with a focus on the company’s electrification business

ABB will use the EIB funding towards next generation electrical distribution solutions, driving the energy transition and improving efficiency

Funded projects will help the European Union reach its goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

ABB and the European Investment Bank (EIB), the lending arm of the European Union, have signed a €500 million financing agreement to support ABB’s research and development in its Electrification business area.

Global demand for electricity is growing ten times faster than other energy sources. Addressing this increasing demand in the context of the energy transition, ABB plans to use the EIB funding to design and develop next-generation electrical distribution solutions. Development efforts will include solid-state circuit breakers, eco-friendly switchgear, and technology that enhances building efficiency and automation.

ABB’s solutions are used for example in commercial buildings, industrial operations and microgrids. The funding will support R&D projects in Germany, Italy, the Czech Republic, Finland, Norway, Poland, Switzerland and several other European countries.

ABB CFO Timo Ihamuotila said: “We are delighted about this collaboration with the European Investment Bank, which reflects the key role of electrification in Europe’s energy transition. This is another important recognition of ABB's innovation and research efforts to enable the transformation to a low-carbon society.”

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, responsible for environment and climate action, said: "Electrification is a major tool to fight climate change. Our loan to ABB supports a company that has a long history in developing electrical products and is committed to promoting practical solutions for greening Europe’s economy. ABB’s research will help to run homes, factories and transport services on clean sources of electricity, and this is important if we are to keep our planet from heating further.”

The EIB financing supports the European Green Deal, the European Union’s plan to become net zero by 2050. Investment in green innovation is necessary for Europe to create a sustainable economy capable of protecting its people and creating high-quality jobs.

At ABB, research and development is key to develop and commercialise technologies that are of strategic importance to the company’s future growth. Every year, a significant proportion of the company’s revenues is being invested in R&D – in 2022, $1 166 million or approximately 4% of the consolidated revenues.

About 7 500 employees work in R&D in ABB, of which around 60% are focused on digital and software development. ABB collaborates with multiple universities and research institutions in Europe and around the globe to build research networks and foster new technologies. To strengthen and accelerate the innovation efforts, ABB also invests in and partners with start-up companies.

Background information

About EIB

In 2022, 58% of all EIB financing was in climate and environmental action, amounting to some €36.5 billion. The EIB Group as a whole has supported €222 billion of climate action and environmental sustainability investments over the last two years. Other EIB priorities are: development, innovation and skills, small and medium-sized businesses, infrastructure and cohesion.

About ABB

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company’s solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimise how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on more than 140 years of excellence, ABB has some 105 000 employees committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation.