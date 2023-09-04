© Shutterstock

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has released the findings of its Latin American and Caribbean edition of the EIB Climate Survey. The poll, conducted in May 2023, gathered responses from more than 10 500 participants from 13 countries in the region[1], including 500 Salvadorians. The survey aims to understand how people perceive climate change, what impact it has on them, and what they expect governments to do about it.

Key findings

96% of Salvadorian respondents believe climate change impacts their everyday lives.

93% are in favour of stricter government measures obliging people to adopt climate-friendly behaviour.

75% say that climate change is affecting their income or livelihood.

53% of respondents believe they may have to relocate to another region or country due to climate change.

87% feel that we should be focusing on investments in renewable energy sources.

The EIB Climate Survey results show that climate change and environmental degradation are now considered to be among the top challenges facing El Salvador, alongside poverty, inequality and unemployment. Overall, Latin America has a relatively low percentage of climate change deniers, averaging at 5% per country (less than 2% in El Salvador). 80% of Salvadorians recognise that human actions such as the burning of fossil fuels are the primary contributors to climate change. This awareness is crucial in gaining public support for policies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The impact on everyday life

Among the Salvadorian respondents, 96% say they feel the effects of climate change in their daily lives, with 69% saying it affects them “very much.” This percentage is notably high in all countries surveyed, from 84% in Uruguay to a massive 96% in El Salvador. This reflects the tangible consequences of extreme weather events and environmental degradation. For example, 35% of Salvadorians have already experienced water scarcity (such as water shortages and conflicts over water resources). Moreover, 75% of respondents in El Salvador say that climate change is negatively affecting their income or source of livelihood. This sentiment is shared by a majority in each country, with the figures ranging from 58% in Uruguay to 77% in Peru.

Concern over climate-related migration

A striking finding is that 53% of Salvadorian respondents think they may have to move to another region or country due to climate change. In nine out of the 13 countries surveyed, over half of the population believes so (from around 50% in Argentina to 61% in Ecuador). This sentiment is even stronger among younger Salvadorian respondents, with 58% of those under 30 sharing this belief.

Public support for government action

93% of Salvadorians surveyed are in favour of the government implementing stricter measures to combat climate change. This sentiment is overwhelmingly prevalent across the region, with the figures ranging from 83% in Argentina and Brazil to an impressive 95% in Peru. This demonstrates a willingness to accept changes in policy and lifestyle for the sake of long-term environmental sustainability.

When asked what the government’s main goal should be, 89% of Salvadorian respondents said that the focus should be on the environment and sustainable growth rather than on economic growth at any cost.

Policies to fight climate change and its repercussions and to protect the environment are perceived positively by Salvadorians. 83% of Salvadorians believe that these policies will improve their day-to-day lives, for example by making it easier to buy food or access healthcare. This is more than the Latin American average (76%).

Similarly, 79% of Salvadorians believe that these policies will be a source of economic growth and wealth for their country, and 74% believe that they will create more jobs than they remove.

Future-oriented energy choices

87% of respondents in El Salvador say that the country should prioritise investments in renewable energy over fossil fuels or other polluting energy sources. 53% would prefer large-scale renewable sources such as hydro, wind, solar or geothermal power plants, while 34% would favour smaller renewable sources like rooftop solar panels or small hydro plants. This overwhelming preference for renewable energy investments reflects a growing awareness among Salvadorians of the importance of sustainability and the role of clean energy in combating climate change.

Ricardo Mourinho Félix, EIB vice-president in charge of Latin America and the Caribbean, and economic research, said:

“The EIB Climate Survey reflects the growing consciousness and concern among Salvadorians and the broader Latin American and Caribbean population regarding the dangers of climate change. Through EIB Global, we aim to build partnerships with governments, cities and businesses in El Salvador to support climate action on the ground through green and resilient investments. We encourage potential clients to contact our Bogotá office.”

Ambroise Fayolle, EIB vice-president in charge of climate, said:

“The EIB Climate Survey results from Latin America and the Caribbean highlight a strong public awareness that the green transition can be a driving force for economic growth. At the EIB, we are steadfast in our commitment to assist the region in accelerating the green transition and building resilience to the impacts of climate change.”

All data from the survey are available here.

