©John Schnobrich/ Unsplash

The EIB will provide €250 million to IT travel sector leader Amadeus.

The loan will target the financing of research and development activities carried out by Amadeus in Europe.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Amadeus have announced the signature of a new €250 million loan. This new loan strengthens the long-standing partnership between the EIB and Amadeus, which now includes four loans totalling €800 million for research and development financing since 2012.

The new €250 million loan targets the financing of research and development activities carried out by Amadeus in Europe, especially at Amadeus’ site in Nice Sophia Antipolis, France, which employs over 4 200 people and supports the development of a wide variety of technologies to be used in different software products across the entire travel and hospitality ecosystem. This partnership will enable Amadeus to continue its investment in technologies and consolidate its position as a leading provider of technological solutions for the travel industry

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle said: “We are proud to provide long-term support to a European champion of the IT travel industry like Amadeus. Investment in technology continues to be critical to fostering innovation and competitiveness in the European Union, thereby contributing to the digitisation of an essential sector of the European economy. Amadeus' commitment to achieving carbon neutrality in its operations by 2025, and to working with stakeholders from across the travel ecosystem to this end, is a very important step towards achieving a successful green transition of tourism activities.”

Chief Financial Officer of Amadeus Till Streichert added: “We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with the EIB, this will be the fourth loan granted to Amadeus. Our technology powers the global travel and tourism industry. Inspiring more open ways of working. More connected ways of thinking. Always with an eye on how the industry can evolve. On how our customers can better serve travellers.”

Background information

About the EIB

The EIB finances high-quality investments that contribute to achieving the European Union’s priorities, including innovation and digitalisation, for which it earmarked €2.7 billion in 2022. Since 2019, the EIB has accelerated its transformation into a climate bank by committing to devote at least 50% of its financing to investments that help fight climate change and mitigate its effects by 2025. It has already largely achieved this objective in France, where it invested €8.4 billion in 2022, two-thirds of which went to renewable energy, energy efficiency in buildings and sustainable mobility.

About Amadeus

Amadeus makes the travel experience better for everyone, everywhere by inspiring innovation, partnerships and responsibility towards people, places and the planet. Our technology powers the travel and tourism industry. Inspiring more open ways of working. More connected ways of thinking, centred around the traveller. Our open platform connects the global travel and hospitality ecosystem. From startups to big industry players and governments too. Together, redesigning the travel of tomorrow.

We are working to make travel a force for social and environmental good. A collective responsibility to protect and improve the people and places we visit, ensuring travel continues to make a positive contribution to our world.

We apply innovation to meet new needs, to solve real challenges. Our truly diverse global workforce, made up of 150 nationalities, is passionate about travel and technology.

We are an IBEX 35 company, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC. We have also been recognised by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the last 11 years.