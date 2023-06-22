Congratulations to the winner of the One World Media ‘Women’s solutions reporting’ award, supported by EIB and Plan International

Sanket Jain wins the Women’s Solutions Reporting award with “ How Indian health-care workers use WhatsApp to save pregnant women ”, published in MIT Technology Review

Powerful story on how fighting against misinformation can save lives

Very high quality of entries for the Women’s solutions reporting award

Last night, One World Media celebrated the winners of this year’s Awards. This Awards season brought a wide range of stories from around the world. A total of 60 judges have made their selections across 15 categories including the ‘Women’s solutions reporting’ award sponsored by the European Investment Bank and Plan International. Coming from the industry’s most distinguished journalists, filmmakers and media professionals, the judges viewed more than 600 entries in total from 110 countries.

EIB and Plan International sponsored the Women’s Solutions Reporting award to celebrate stories of girls and women who have successfully overcome challenges faced by women and society at large, whether to better access education, jobs and healthcare or address the impact of climate change and protect the environment.

We are thrilled to congratulate the winner of the Women’s Solutions Reporting award, Sanket Jain, for How Indian health-care workers use WhatsApp to save pregnant women published in MIT Technology Review. His powerful story contributed to fight dangerous medical misinformation and combat India’s high maternal mortality rate.

Looking ahead to this year’s Awards, One World Media’s Director, Gemma Bradshaw said: "We’re so excited to present this Award for the second time and spotlight an incredible line-up of nominees. Women are creative and tenacious leaders in their communities and beyond, through this Award we know their stories can have an even bigger impact.”

Shiva Dustdar, Director and Head of the European Investment Bank Institute, who was one of the judges of the Women’s solutions reporting award said: “I have been extremely impressed by the quality and diversity of the stories that competed for the Women’s solutions reporting award. They all highlighted initiatives from inspiring and brave women and girls who work daily to improve the lives of their communities. I am proud that the EIB supported this award together with Plan International and hope that these stories reach and resonate with a wide audience.”

Thomas Östros, EIB Vice-President having gender equality in his oversight, added: “At the European Investment Bank, many of our investments are focused on addressing long-standing gender inequalities. Our involvement in initiatives like the 2X Challenge and our own SheInvest initiative have demonstrated that empowering women and girls not only enhances their lives but also benefits society as a whole. We believe there is a need for additional narratives that inspire and guide us in this endeavour”.

Kathleen Sherwin, Plan International’s Chief Strategy and Engagement Officer, said: “Around the world, every day, girls and young women are, against the odds, leading the way in changing their communities for the better. Sanket’s reporting shines a powerful and important light on the real-life consequences of misinformation and disinformation, a global phenomenon that we know has a profound impact on girls’ and women’s lives, and the bravery of a group of women using technology to tackle it. We are proud to work with One World Media and the European Investment Bank to celebrate the work of just some of these inspirational activists, leaders and changemakers”.

Sanket Jain’s story was shortlisted with two other nominees: BBC People Fixing the World –Jobs for girls, by Farhana Haider and La pantalla andina (The Andean Screen) by Carmina Balaguer. Check out other great stories in the Longlist 2023 – One World Media.

The panel of judges for the "Women's Solutions Reporting" award praised the overall impressive quality of the submissions and expressed appreciation for the diverse range of storytelling formats that catered to various audiences. The selection showcased a remarkable variety of perspectives and inclusivity, with local journalists being prominently featured and acknowledged.

Background information

About One World Media

One World Media is a non-profit non-profit organisation in the UK that supports journalists and filmmakers covering stories about the global south. For more than three decades, the organisation has worked with partners in the UK and around the world to strengthen international journalism and promote media coverage of global issues. The One World Media Awards will look for entries that show relevance, originality and creativity, substance and accuracy, impact and reach, diversity and quality.

About the European Investment Bank

To enhance the positive impact of its activities on gender equality and empower women and girls, the EIB Group adopted a Strategy on Gender Equality and Women’s Economic Empowerment and a Gender Action Plan, with the aim of embedding gender equality and in particular women’s economic empowerment in the EIB’s business model. It covers its lending, blending and advisory work within and outside the European Union.

The EIB is also committed to driving gender equality in the workplace. The EU bank champions diversity and inclusion not only because of the undeniable business benefits they bring, but also because of their power to enrich the working environment for all staff.

More information: The EIB gender equality initiatives

About Plan International

Plan International is an independent development and humanitarian organisation that advances children’s rights and equality for girls.

We believe in the power and potential of every child. But this is often suppressed by poverty, violence, exclusion and discrimination. And it’s girls who are most affected. Working together with children, young people, our supporters and partners, we strive for a just world, tackling the root causes of the challenges facing girls and all vulnerable children.

We support children’s rights from birth until they reach adulthood. And we enable children to prepare for – and respond to – crises and adversity. We drive changes in practice and policy at local, national and global levels using our reach, experience and knowledge.

We have been building powerful partnerships for children for over 85 years and are now active in more than 80 countries.