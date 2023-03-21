Jobseeker priorities

A growing number of people entering the workforce each year are looking at employers’ climate credentials when job hunting. Most Spanish respondents (74%) say it is important that prospective employers prioritise sustainability. For 21%, it is even a top priority. This majority holds across the political spectrum and at all income levels. Of people aged 20 to 29 — typically those looking for their first job — more than three-quarters (83%) say that sustainability is an important factor in their choice of employer, and 32% say it is a top priority.

Food labelling and pricing

Food production accounts for a significant share of greenhouse gas emissions. To help people make more sustainable choices when grocery shopping, 84% of Spaniards are in favour of labelling all food products with their climate footprint. This is similar to the rate in France (83%), but 6 percentage points below the rate in Portugal (90%).

In addition, 66% of Spaniards say they would be willing to pay slightly more for food that is produced locally and more sustainably (a similar share to Portuguese people, with 67%, but 6 percentage points more than French people, with 60%). This willingness to pay more for food spans all age groups (71% of lower-income, 62% of middle-income and 66% of higher-income respondents).

Reducing the consumption of meat and dairy products would be another efficient way to limit greenhouse gas emissions. Spaniards are split on this issue, with 50% in favour of limiting the amount of meat and dairy products that people can buy (7 percentage points less than Portuguese and French people, with 57% in favour in both countries).

This figure varies considerably by income, with 57% of lower-income respondents in favour, compared to only 47% of higher-income respondents. There is also a clear generational gap, with 66% of people under 30 in favour of capping individual consumption of meat and dairy products, as opposed to only 41% of those over 65.

In the words of EIB Vice-President Ricardo Mourinho Félix, “The outcome of the EIB Climate Survey shows that Spaniards are more than willing to help fight climate change. As the EU climate bank, we welcome this commitment, an involvement that is even more evident among young Spaniards entering the labour market —the young people who will lead our society in the future with their talent and determination. At the EIB we enable people to take action against the climate crisis, and we do this by financing green services such as sustainable transport, the circular economy, renewable energy and energy-efficient buildings. In 2022, Spain was among the top three countries in the European Union in terms of the volume of EIB financing received. We will continue to support projects and initiatives that accelerate the green transition and are looking for innovative ways to contribute to a prosperous future that leaves no one behind.”

About the EIB Climate Survey

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has now performed the fifth annual EIB Climate Survey, a thorough assessment of how people feel about climate change. Conducted in partnership with the market research firm BVA, the fifth edition of the EIB Climate Survey aims to inform the broader debate on attitudes and expectations in terms of climate action. More than 28 000 respondents participated in the survey in August 2022, with a representative panel of people aged 15 and above for each of the 30 countries polled.

About the European Investment Bank

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union and is owned by the EU Member States. The EIB Group has adopted a Climate Bank Roadmap to deliver on its ambitious agenda to support €1 trillion of climate action and environmental sustainability investments in the decade to 2030, and to deliver more than 50% of EIB finance for climate action and environmental sustainability by 2025. As part of the roadmap, all new EIB Group operations have been aligned with the goals and principles of the Paris Agreement since the start of 2021.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s new specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance. EIB Global is designed to foster strong, focused partnerships within Team Europe, alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group closer to local people, companies and institutions through our offices around the world.

About BVA

BVA is an opinion research and consulting firm recognised as one of the most innovative market research firms in its sector. Specialised in behavioural marketing, BVA combines data science and social science to make data inspiring and bring it to life. BVA is also a member of the Worldwide Independent Network of Market Research (WIN), a global network of some of the world’s leading market research and survey players, with over 40 members.