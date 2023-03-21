The second part of the 2022-2023 European Investment Bank (EIB) Climate Survey explores people’s views on climate change in a rapidly changing world. The results from this release focus on people’s individual behaviour and the actions they are taking to combat climate change.
- 72% of Hungarians aged 20-29 say the climate impact of prospective employers is an important factor when job hunting, and 19% say it is even a top priority.
- 71% of all Hungarians are convinced that their own behaviour can make a difference in addressing the climate emergency.
- 72% of Hungarian respondents are in favour of labelling all food to help limit the impact on climate and the environment.
- 52% are in favour of stricter government measures imposing a change in people’s behaviour to tackle climate change.
These are some of the results from the latest yearly EIB Climate Survey, conducted in August 2022 and published today. The EIB is the lending arm of the European Union and the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects.
Individual behaviour and stricter government measures
Inflation and rising prices are putting pressure on many Hungarian households, relegating climate concerns to the back burner. Still, more than two-thirds of Hungarian respondents (71%, close to the EU average of 72%) say they are convinced that their own behaviour can make a difference in addressing the climate emergency.
For many, the government has a role to play in encouraging individual behavioural change. A majority of Hungarians (52%) are in favour of stricter government measures imposing a change in people’s behaviour to tackle climate change (54% of respondents under 30 would welcome such measures).
Jobseeker priorities
A growing number of people entering the workforce each year are looking at employers’ climate credentials when job hunting. Most Hungarian respondents (59%) say it is important that prospective employers prioritise sustainability. For 14% of Hungarians, it is even a top priority. This majority holds across the political spectrum and at all income levels. Of people aged 20 to 29 — typically those looking for their first or second job — more than two-thirds (72%) say that sustainability is an important factor in their choice of employer, and 19% say it is a top priority.
Food labelling and pricing
Food production accounts for a significant share of greenhouse gas emissions. To help people make more sustainable choices when grocery shopping, 72% of Hungarians are in favour of labelling all food products with their climate footprint. This is 6 percentage points below the rate in Austria (78%), and 8 percentage points above the rate in Slovakia (64%).
In addition, 52% of Hungarians say they would be willing to pay slightly more for food that is produced locally and more sustainably (a similar level to Slovaks, with 55%, but 13 percentage points less than Austrians, with 65%).
Only a minority of Hungarians (38%) would be in favour of limiting the amount of meat and dairy products that people can buy (10 percentage points less than Austrians, with 48%, but on a level with Slovaks, with 38%).
In the words of EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, “The EIB Climate Survey testifies to the readiness of Hungarians to engage in the fight against climate change at the individual level. As the EU climate bank, these results are encouraging for the success of global climate action. The EIB is ready to support this commitment by financing green services in Hungary such as sustainable transport, renewable energy and energy-efficient buildings. In 2022, we supported similar green projects in the country with €614 million. We will continue to support projects and initiatives that accelerate the green transition, and innovative ways to contribute to a prosperous future and a just transition to a more sustainable economy that leaves no one behind.”
Background information
About the EIB Climate Survey
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has now performed the fifth annual EIB Climate Survey, a thorough assessment of how people feel about climate change. Conducted in partnership with the market research firm BVA, the fifth edition of the EIB Climate Survey aims to inform the broader debate on attitudes and expectations in terms of climate action. More than 28 000 respondents participated in the survey in August 2022, with a representative panel of people aged 15 and above for each of the 30 countries polled.
About the European Investment Bank
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union and is owned by the EU Member States. The EIB Group has adopted a Climate Bank Roadmap to deliver on its ambitious agenda to support €1 trillion of climate action and environmental sustainability investments in the decade to 2030, and to deliver more than 50% of EIB finance for climate action and environmental sustainability by 2025. As part of the roadmap, all new EIB Group operations have been aligned with the goals and principles of the Paris Agreement since the start of 2021.
EIB Global is the EIB Group’s new specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance. EIB Global is designed to foster strong, focused partnerships within Team Europe, alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group closer to local people, companies and institutions through our offices around the world.
About BVA
BVA is an opinion research and consulting firm recognised as one of the most innovative market research firms in its sector. Specialised in behavioural marketing, BVA combines data science and social science to make data inspiring and bring it to life. BVA is also a member of the Worldwide Independent Network of Market Research (WIN), a global network of some of the world’s leading market research and survey players, with over 40 members.