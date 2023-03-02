© DR

The European Investment Bank will join the United Nations (UN) 5th Conference for Least Developed Countries (LDC5), taking place from the 5th to the 9th of March in Doha, Qatar.

The EIB will be represented by its Vice-President Thomas Östros, who will open the Private Sector Forum and participate in the discussions on structural transformation. The Bank will co-host the High-Level Roundtable on “Investing in People’s Health through Global Gateway” together with the European Commission’s Directorate-General for International Partnerships.

EIB Global, the new development arm of the EIB Group, will also announce, alongside its partners, support for private sector development and for transformative projects in Least Developed Countries, including in Gambia and Guinea-Bissau, in the green energy, transport, and water sectors, that will contribute to the EU’s Global Gateway strategy designed to mobilise around €300 billion for sustainable investment around the world.

Ahead of the conference, EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros said: “The current multiple crisis and conflicts happening in different parts of the world cannot deviate us from delivering the UN Sustainable Development Goals and accompanying the prosperity and resilience of Least Developed Countries. Partnerships with the private sector are essential to boost sustainable growth and create jobs. Together with our Team Europe partners and in line with the EU Global Gateway strategy, we are committed to mobilise long-term investment that will unlock opportunities and improve people’s lives across the world.”

Maria Shaw Barragan, EIB Global’s Head of Lending for Africa, Asia, Pacific and Latin America added: “We come to this UN summit with a determination to make transformative projects in countries and communities that need them most, a reality. Poverty, hunger, and disease are putting at threat the prosperity of communities. Many of them are also particularly vulnerable to climate change. But working together, in partnership, we can ensure through economic development and sustainable infrastructure that these challenges are overcome.”

During the conference, EIB Global will particularly focus on the importance of universal health coverage that will be the theme of the roundtable co-organised with the European Commission. This side event will look at ways to increase access to health-care services, essential medicines, diagnostics, vaccines, and other health technologies, notably through new international partnerships as part of the Global Gateway, including with the World Health Organisation. The session will notably highlight the bridges built between the Team Europe initiative on Manufacturing and Access to Vaccines, Medicines and Health Technologies and the Partnership for African Vaccine Manufacturing.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm dedicated to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance. EIB Global is designed to foster strong, focused partnership within Team Europe, alongside fellow development finance institutions, and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group closer to local people, companies and institutions through our offices across the world.