The Board of Directors of the European Investment Fund appointed Gelsomina Vigliotti as Chair of the EIF Board with immediate effect. Ms. Vigliotti takes over from President Hoyer, who temporarily held the position of Chair of the EIF.

Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank, who served as Chair of the EIF Board until Ms Vigliotti’s appointment, said: “I am delighted by Gelsomina Vigliotti’s appointment as Chair of the EIF. Gelsomina has a wealth of experience and true European passion. I wish her best success and look forward to continuing our cooperation as she takes on her new role along with her duties as Vice-president of the EU bank.”

“I am delighted to be appointed as Chair of the European Investment Fund, the EIB Group's SME-support arm. Working with hundreds of financial partners across Europe, the EIF plays a crucial role in supporting the investment needs of small and medium-sized businesses and in ensuring that innovative entrepreneurs can to turn bright ideas into viable business propositions. This is as important for the entrepreneurs as it is for the European economy,” said Gelsomina Vigliotti. “SMEs are the backbone of Europe’s economy, and the EIF’s role is especially important at this time of uncertainty as Europe faces immense economic challenges and intense global competition. Innovation, digitalisation, and climate action are at the core of the Fund’s business and, now more than ever, are key to promoting a smooth green and digital transition.”

Gelsomina Vigliotti, an Italian citizen, is a Vice-President and member of the Management Committee of the European Investment Bank (EIB). Her areas of oversight at the EIB include financing SMEs and mid-caps, equity and equity-type products, counterpart monitoring and restructuring, new products, special transactions, microfinance, as well as operations in Italy, Malta, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, and Palestine.

During her career at the Italian Treasury, Ms. Vigliotti held several positions covering domestic and international economic policy. Before her appointment as EIB Vice-President, Ms. Vigliotti was Director General for International Financial Relations at the Italian Treasury, responsible for coordinating activities related to the international economic, monetary and financial system and multilateral development institutions. In this position, she served as Deputy-Deputy to the G7 and G20 groups. She also served as the Italian Alternate Governor of the major multilateral development banks, member of the European Investment Bank Board of Directors, member of the Administrative Council of the Council of Europe Development Bank, and Alternate Director of the European Stability Mechanism.

Background information:

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is part of the European Investment Bank Group. Its central mission is to support Europe's micro, small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) by helping them to access finance. The EIF designs and develops venture and growth capital, guarantees and microfinance instruments which specifically target this market segment. In this role, the EIF contributes to the pursuit of key EU policy objectives such as competitiveness and growth, innovation and digitalisation, social impact, skills and human capital, climate action and environmental sustainability and more.