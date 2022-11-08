10-minute animated movie for primary school children

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has produced an animation movie accompanied by a complete set of learning materials freely available for teachers, schools and educational institutions. The movie and the learning materials are being released today in English, German, French, Italian and Spanish.

“Demand by European citizens for more content on climate change and biodiversity loss in primary schools is very high,” said EIB President Werner Hoyer. “According to our EIB Climate Survey, 91% of Europeans are very much in favour of boosting school programs on these topics.”

The EIB has already made arrangements with educational associations planning to use the film to educate thousands of classes.

“We look forward to working with educational associations, and also to connecting with other groups, broadcasters and institutions active in the education field to ensure climate change is well understood by young people, who play an essential role in the future of our planet,” said President Hoyer. “Climate change awareness and education begins in school.”

The movie, directed by Kas and Weronika Kasprzak, is a co-production by the EIB and 20STM creative studio.

All content for teachers has been produced in collaboration with the association Avenir Climatique.