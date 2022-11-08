- 10-minute animated movie for primary school children
- 8 hours of learning materials available to teachers and educators for use in the classroom
- All materials available in 5 languages: English, German, French, Italian and Spanish
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has produced an animation movie accompanied by a complete set of learning materials freely available for teachers, schools and educational institutions. The movie and the learning materials are being released today in English, German, French, Italian and Spanish.
“Demand by European citizens for more content on climate change and biodiversity loss in primary schools is very high,” said EIB President Werner Hoyer. “According to our EIB Climate Survey, 91% of Europeans are very much in favour of boosting school programs on these topics.”
The EIB has already made arrangements with educational associations planning to use the film to educate thousands of classes.
“We look forward to working with educational associations, and also to connecting with other groups, broadcasters and institutions active in the education field to ensure climate change is well understood by young people, who play an essential role in the future of our planet,” said President Hoyer. “Climate change awareness and education begins in school.”
The movie, directed by Kas and Weronika Kasprzak, is a co-production by the EIB and 20STM creative studio.
All content for teachers has been produced in collaboration with the association Avenir Climatique.
Excerpts from the education package
EIB at COP27
Find an overview of EIB at COP27 on our dedicated website. The EIB has a pavilion in the side event area of the Blue Zone and is running a series of events on numerous topics. The full agenda is available here. You are welcome to join our virtual attendee hub to watch the sessions either live or later at your convenience, and network with attendees. With an easy two-step registration process, you will always have the latest information on our agenda.
Background information
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by the EU Member States. The EIB Group has adopted a Climate Bank Roadmap to deliver on its ambitious agenda to support €1 trillion of climate action and environmental sustainability investments in the decade to 2030 and to deliver more than 50% of EIB finance for climate action and environmental sustainability by 2025. As part of the roadmap, all new EIB Group operations have been aligned with the goals and principles of the Paris Agreement since the start of 2021.
EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm dedicated to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance. EIB Global is designed to foster strong, focused partnerships within Team Europe, alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group closer to local people, companies and institutions through our offices across the world.