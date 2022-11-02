Women-led companies rely on a substantially different financing mix to firms led by men.

Female-led startups are still rare globally, and face obstacles in accessing finance.

Women-led firms achieve higher environmental, social and governance scores while supporting the upskilling of their employees more by investing in training.

Marking the 2022 Financial Alliance for Women Summit, which brings together a wide range of business leaders focusing on what institutions can do to champion the female economy, the European Investment Bank (EIB) today launched its new research study: Support for female entrepreneurs in Europe: Survey evidence for why it makes sense.

The report is based on various proprietary EIB surveys, highlighting the importance of investing in women’s business leadership.

EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros said: “Gender lens investing is both a duty and an opportunity for all societies and businesses — and a no-brainer for us at the EIB. We need to support a women-friendly ecosystem where women business leaders can thrive. We will continue to support women entrepreneurs through relevant initiatives such as SheInvest and 2X Challenge, and work relentlessly to achieve gender equality in the European Union and beyond.”

EIB Chief Economist Debora Revoltella added: “Investing in women’s business leadership is not only the right thing to do. It is also a matter of delivering better business and development impact results. Firms striving for gender balance are just better firms: more innovative, more digitalised and more likely to care about climate change and act accordingly. When compared to the rest of the world, Europe’s women entrepreneurship rates lag behind. This is a concern because female-led firms strive for gender equality and offer more job opportunities for women. We believe that a whole set of measures is needed to change the status quo. Finance plays a significant role beyond the support provided at the very early phases of enterprise growth. Failing to fully leverage women’s potential comes at an economic and social cost for all.”

Financial Alliance For Women CEO Inez Murray said: “Europe is behind the United States on rates of female-led startups. It is time to invest in making our entrepreneurial ecosystems more female-friendly. This means getting the right data, like this research, to understand the nature of the problem and give it visibility. Then we need to galvanise the public and private sectors into working together to solve it. The business case for supporting women is clear. Women are excellent borrowers and are loyal banking customers. While fewer of them start a business, once up and running, women’s businesses perform just as well as men’s. We need to bring accountability to the system. We want each EU country to set up an Investing In Women Code, so that financial services providers report on the volume of financing to women businesses. This has been done in the United Kingdom and has galvanised the ecosystem.”

Why are women important for the economy?

Female entrepreneurs are role models for women’s empowerment and make significant contributions to the economy. Supporting female entrepreneurs helps create new jobs while generating societal benefits.

Evidence shows that female-led firms are more likely to have sound management practices in place — setting more performance indicators — and are more willing to introduce new products and innovative solutions, not only in the European Union but also across the world. Gender diversity in the workplace can bring more creativity, efficient solutions and better decision making. Still, more needs to be done to achieve parity and enable women to leverage their potential in a transforming economy.

Women also tend to support the green transition more, and attentively monitor CO 2 emissions as well as setting energy efficiency targets. Women-led companies have higher environmental, social and governance scores, which improve firms’ evaluations and how they are perceived by investors and clients.

Women-led firms generate further positive spillovers, with their greater use of training courses (40% of women-led firms compared to 34% of male-led firms) contributing to the human capital of the company and empowering employees beyond the firm. Women also attract (and retain) more women, positively affecting female employment and reducing gender disparities while promoting more inclusive growth. Notably, 47% of female-owned firms have more than 50% female workers, while 74% of men-owned firms have less than 50% female employees.

What is holding women back?

The female workforce is underrepresented in the labour market, politics and top positions in firms, and women tend to work more in part-time jobs, which typically offer fewer opportunities for career progression, limiting their full potential.

Female startups and scale-ups are still rare, with a share of female founders of 23% in the United States, 20% in the United Kingdom and 11% in the European Union.

Female-funded firms in the European Union and neighbouring countries find a lack of access to finance to be one of their greatest obstacles. Furthermore, the financing mix of female entrepreneurs is less diversified than that of their male counterparts, with equity more likely to come from themselves, family or friends.