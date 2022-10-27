© Getty

55% believe that the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its consequences should accelerate the green transition.

74% say that, if we do not drastically reduce our consumption of energy and goods in the coming years, we will be heading for a global catastrophe.

63% are in favour of heavily taxing highly polluting goods and services such as sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and air transport.

60% are in favour of indexing energy prices to the level of consumption per household: the more you consume, the more expensive energy becomes.

These are some of the key results from the latest yearly Climate Survey conducted in August 2022 and published today by the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB is the lending arm of the European Union and the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects.

After a challenging year in which Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked an ongoing energy crisis and accelerated inflation all over Europe, and a summer marked by record heatwaves and droughts, Swedes have become even more acutely aware of the impact of climate change and the need for urgent action.

Climate change awareness and urgency

While COVID-19 was considered the number one challenge for Swedes last year, concerns over the increased cost of living now predominate, with 52% citing it as their top concern, compared with 36% across the rest of the European Union.

Concerns over climate change come right after inflation (33% consider it to be the biggest challenge). In addition, 58% of Swedes now say they feel the effects of climate change on their daily lives.

74% think that, if we do not drastically reduce our consumption of energy and goods in the coming years, we will be heading for a global catastrophe. At the same time, 73% feel that Sweden is reacting too slowly, but 43% still think that Sweden will succeed in substantially reducing its carbon emissions by 2030 (7 percentage points above the EU average of 36%).

War in Ukraine and green transition

The majority of Swedes (55%) believe that the war in Ukraine and its consequences on the price of oil and gas should accelerate the green transition (compared with the European average of 66%).