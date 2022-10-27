© Getty

72% of Maltese people believe that the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its consequences should accelerate the green transition.

90% say that, if we do not drastically reduce our consumption of energy and goods in the coming years, we will be heading for a global catastrophe.

73% are in favour of indexing energy prices to the level of consumption per household.

69% are in favour of heavily taxing highly polluting goods and services, such as sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and air transport.

These are some of the results from the latest yearly climate survey, conducted in August 2022 and published today by the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB is the lending arm of the European Union and the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects.

After a challenging year in which Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked an ongoing energy crisis and accelerated inflation all over Europe, and a summer marked by record heatwaves and droughts, Maltese people have become even more acutely aware of the impact of climate change and the need for urgent action.

Climate change awareness and urgency

While COVID-19 was considered the number one challenge facing Maltese people last year, concerns about inflation now dominate. 86% cite it as their top concern, compared with 36% across the rest of the European Union.

Environmental degradation and climate change are the next biggest concerns after inflation (65% consider these to be among the biggest challenges the country is facing). Meanwhile, 88% of Maltese people now say they are feeling the effects of climate change on their daily lives (4 percentage points more than in 2021).

90% think that, if we do not drastically reduce our consumption of energy and goods in the coming years, we will be heading for a global catastrophe. At the same time, 91% feel that government is reacting too slowly, and only 34% think that Malta will succeed in substantially reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

War in Ukraine and green transition

Most Maltese people (72%) believe that the war in Ukraine and its consequences for the price of oil and gas should accelerate the green transition (6 percentage points more than the European average of 66%).