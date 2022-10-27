© Getty

77% believe that the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its consequences should accelerate the green transition.

Despite the energy and inflation crisis, nearly half of Italians (44%) consider climate change to be the biggest challenge the country is facing (an increase of 5 percentage points compared to last year), particularly those aged 65 and over (the figure for this group has increased by 10 percentage points).

89% say that if we do not drastically reduce our consumption of energy and goods in the coming years, we will be heading for a global catastrophe.

71% are in favour of indexing energy prices to the level of consumption per household.

These are some of the results from the latest yearly Climate Survey conducted in August 2022 and published today by the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB is the lending arm of the European Union and the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects.

After a challenging year in which Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked an ongoing energy crisis and accelerated inflation all over Europe, and a summer marked by record heatwaves and droughts, Italians have become even more acutely aware of the impact of climate change and the urgency to act.

Climate change awareness and urgency

While COVID-19 was considered the number one challenge for Italians last year, concerns over unemployment now dominate, with 48% citing it as their top concern compared to 26% across the rest of the European Union.

Concerns over climate change come right after unemployment and are increasing rapidly (44% now consider it to be the biggest challenge, an increase of 5 percentage points compared to 2021). This figure is particularly high among Italians aged 65 and over (53%, up 10 percentage points on 2021).

89% think that if we do not drastically reduce our consumption of energy and goods in the coming years, we will be heading for a global catastrophe. At the same time, 93% feel that the government has been too slow to act, and only 32% think that Italy will succeed in substantially reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

War in Ukraine and green transition

Three-quarters of Italians (77%) say that the war in Ukraine and its consequences on the price of oil and gas should accelerate the green transition (11 percentage points more than the European average of 66%). When asked to rank their energy priorities, Italians expect their government to first prioritise the development of renewable energies (55%) before focusing on energy supply diversification to avoid being overly reliant on a single provider (29%).