81% of Croats, more than in any other EU country, say that the Russian invasion of Ukraine should accelerate the green transition (15 percentage points more than the EU average of 66%).

88% say, that if we do not drastically reduce our consumption of energy and goods in the coming years, we will be heading for a global catastrophe.

68% want highly polluting goods and services such as air travel and sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to be taxed more heavily to account for their environmental cost .

63% want energy prices to be tied to consumption, with those consuming the most being charged more.

These are some of the results from the latest yearly Climate Survey conducted in August 2022 and published today by the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB is the lending arm of the European Union and the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects.

After a challenging year in which Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked an ongoing energy crisis and accelerated inflation all over Europe, and a summer marked by record heatwaves and droughts, Croats have become even more acutely aware of the impact of climate change and the need for urgent action.

Climate change awareness and urgency

While COVID-19 was considered the number one challenge for Croats last year, concerns over inflation now predominate, with 74% citing it as their top concern, compared with 36% across the rest of the European Union.

Meanwhile, 84% of Croats now say they feel the effects of climate change on their daily lives.

88% think that, if we do not drastically reduce our consumption of energy and goods in the coming years, we will be heading for a global catastrophe. At the same time, 93% feel that the government is reacting too slowly, and only 32% think that Croatia will succeed in substantially reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

War in Ukraine and green transition

Most Croats (81%) believe that the war in Ukraine and its consequences on the prices of oil and gas should accelerate the green transition (15 percentage points more than the European average of 66%).