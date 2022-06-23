International banking groups believe in the profitability potential of the region, in particular the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Romania.

The supply of loans will probably decrease over the next six months and the quality of loans will deteriorate.

The countries of Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe (CESEE) are particularly vulnerable to the effects of the war in Ukraine. Financial ties with Russia, the influx of refugees, dependence on foreign direct investment and reliance on energy imports are worsening expectations. Banks are signalling a potential restriction on the supply of loans, and the quality of loans is expected to deteriorate. Despite the uncertainty and growing risk, international banking groups believe in the potential of the region. Two-thirds of banking groups are going to maintain their activity there, and one-third foresee a selective expansion of activity in some countries, even though some of the leading banking groups in the region are also directly present in Russia, Belarus or Ukraine.

These are just some of the main results of the survey on bank loans in Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe. The survey was conducted in March 2022 and provides some initial insight into the impact of the war on the bank loan market in the region.

“The new edition of the EIB’s CESEE Bank Lending Survey reveals the first signs of a slowdown in the development of the financial market in the region. Small and medium-sized companies and new enterprises will be the first to feel the escalation of the situation in the coming months,” said EIB Chief Economist, Debora Revoltella. “Stimulating the financial sector and making it more open to financing innovation remains a priority.”

“The uncertainty of the geopolitical situation and the deterioration in economic prospects may have a negative impact on the flow of loans in Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe,” said EIB Vice-President, Ricardo Mourinho Félix. “Small and medium-sized companies will suffer the most. Last year, almost half of our financing, about €45 billion, went to small companies. As the supply of credit is expected to decrease, the EIB Group will continue to be involved, directly or through financial intermediaries in the region, in providing access to financing for this sector.”

The war in Ukraine — a new turning point

After a significant improvement in loan supply and demand, financing and loan quality, banks from Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe are now signalling a turning point where the uncertainty of the geopolitical situation is having a negative impact on their forecasts. The impact of the COVID-19 crisis has been strong, but demand for loans rebounded in 2021 and loan terms, at the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, started to become increasingly attractive. Decisive responses to the crisis on the part of EU governments and institutions have prevented sharp deleveraging. However, the war in Ukraine is having a negative impact on the banks’ forecasts. It is expected that demand from bank clients will remain strong, higher for working capital and lower for investment financing. However, some factors are hindering the development of lending: the response of the markets to the crisis is uncertain, inflationary pressures are growing and it is not known what measures will be taken by governments to support the economy.

Survey results on the situation in the Polish banking sector

Parent banks of groups operating in Poland confirm their involvement in the Polish market and plan to maintain their regional activity at current levels, as they believe that their market position is optimal.

In Poland, demand for loans has decreased more in the last six months than in the Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe region, and is expected to weaken further.

After a promising rebound in 2021, loan supply conditions in Poland have deteriorated significantly over the past six months, more so than in the rest of the region. In the coming months, loan conditions are expected to deteriorate generally in all segments and categories of activity.

Summing up, over the past six months, Polish banks’ access to financing has continued to improve, mainly through local financing (retail and corporate deposits) rather than group financing.

Banks are also signalling a turning point in terms of the quality of loans. After the positive trend of the last six months, all banks surveyed expect a deterioration in non-performing loan ratios